Is it just us or does it seem like celebrity kids grow up quicker than regular kids?

It feels like just yesterday Allen Iverson was bringing his little girl, Tiaura to basketball games. But the 23-years old makeup artist is all grown up and making a name for herself.

Check out these cute pics of Tiaura Iverson.

Woah Dere! Allen Iverson’s Daughter Is All Grown Up — And Is Fine As Can Be was originally published on globalgrind.com