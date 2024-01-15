Black History

Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha

Published on January 15, 2024

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was founded by nine women on the campus of Howard University in Washington DC on Jan. 15, 1908. It is the oldest greek-letter organization created by and for African American collegiate women. Its founders were: Anna Easter Brown, Beulah Burke, Lillie Burke, Marjorie Hill, Margaret Flagg Holmes, Ethel Hedgeman (Lyle), Lavinia Norman, Lucy Diggs Slowe and Marie Woolfolk (Taylor).  AKA has nearly 300,000 members in 1,018 graduate and undergraduate chapters worldwide.

Motto: “By Culture and By Merit”

Colors: Salmon Pink and Apple Green

Symbol: Ivy Leaf

1. Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad

2. Loretta Devine

Loretta Devine

3. Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes

4. Toni Morrison

Toni Morrison

5. Cathy Hughes

Cathy Hughes

6. Lynn Whitfield

Lynn Whitfield

7. Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight

8. Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris

9. Maya Angelou

Maya Angelou Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

10. Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

11. Brandy

Brandy Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

12. Iyanla Vanzant

Iyanla Vanzant Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

13. Yolanda Adams

Yolanda Adams Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

14. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

15. Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Delta Pi

16. Vanessa Bell Calloway

Vanessa Bell Calloway Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Delta Phi

17. Roxie Roker

Roxie Roker Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Alpha

18. Jamilah Lemieux

Jamilah Lemieux Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Delta Rho Omega

19. Donda West

Donda West Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Alpha Eta

20. Yvette Lee Bowser

Yvette Lee Bowser Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Xi Beta

21. Marjorie Vincent-Tripp

Marjorie Vincent-Tripp Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Beta

22. Shamari DeVoe

Shamari DeVoe Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Nu Lambda Omega

23. Cassandra Wilson

Cassandra Wilson Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Beta Delta Omega

24. Sunny Hostin

Sunny Hostin Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Upsilon Nu Omega

25. Star Jones

Star Jones Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Lambda Zeta

26. Katherine Johnson

Katherine Johnson Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Nu

27. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Alpha Kappa Omega

28. Lisa Borders

Lisa Borders Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Iota Mu

29. Althea Gibson

Althea Gibson Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Beta Alpha

30. A’ja Wilson

A'ja Wilson Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Theta Gamma

31. Marla Gibbs

Marla Gibbs Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

32. Nichelle Nichols

Nichelle Nichols Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

33. Jo Marie Payton

Jo Marie Payton Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

 

34. Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

 

35. Tika Sumpter

Tika Sumpter Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

 

36. Regina Taylor

Regina Taylor Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Kappa Mu

37. Alice Walker

Alice Walker Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

38. Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

39. Ella Fitzgerald

Ella Fitzgerald Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

40. Jessye Norman

Jessye Norman Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

41. Coretta Scott King

Coretta Scott King Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

42. Dr. Bernice King

Dr. Bernice King Source:Getty

Dr. Bernice King Original Chapter: Kappa Omega

43. Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

44. C. Delores Tucker

C. Delores Tucker Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

45. Suzanne De Passe

Suzanne De Passe Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

46. Mae Jemison

Mae Jemison Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

