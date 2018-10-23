7 Reasons Amandla Stenberg Is #BlackGirlMagic Personified

All eyes on Amandla Stenberg as she turns 20-years-old today. The star of the film adaptation of Angie Thomas’s best-selling novel, The Hate U Give, has a lot the celebrate.
Amandla has been super busy during her teenage years; emerging as an outspoken voice for her generation and the ultimate example of true Black Girl Magic. Add her critically acclaimed performance in The Hate U Give and it doesn’t look like the star will be slowing down anytime soon.
Here are 7 reasons why we think Amandla Stenberg is #BlackGirlMagic personified:
1. Your opinion of her, is a non-factor.
Amandla has the courage to be exactly who she is, unapologetically! At the European premiere of ‘The Hate U Give’, she hit the red carpet proudly showing off her unshaved armpit hair. She even posted about the look on her Instagram page using the hashtags “#drama #armpit.”
2. She is an activist.
Like several of her peers, including Yara Shahidi and Zendaya, Amandla uses her platform to educate and inform the masses. She has lent her voice and her pen to topics like voting, sexual assault, LGBTQ rights, and police brutality.
3. Never scared.
The talented starlet came out not once, but twice! She originally informed the world in 2016 that she was bi-sexual. Then earlier this year (2018) she officially came out as gay.
4. She’s an amazing actress.
Even with all the hype around her personal life and public persona you can’t forget that this little lady is dope onscreen! Along with her inspiring performance in ‘The Hate U Give,’ Amandla has also stolen our hearts in films like ‘Everything, Everything’ and ‘The Hunger Games.’
5. She surrounds herself with other magical black women!
The saying goes, “Birds of a feather…” Well, looks like Amandla is in good company!
6. Hello, style Goddess!
Like the intensity, she applies on-screen and to her various causes, Amandla is just as fierce when it comes to her sense of style. A constant favorite on the red carpet and on social media, “magical” is the perfect way to describe her look.
7. What an inspiration!
Amandla inspires others simply by being herself and that is the true essence of Black Girl Magic. Can’t wait to see where the future takes her!