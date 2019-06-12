Father’s Day is right around the corner, so it’s time to do the good fathers like we do the mothers and show them some love!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
For some, this may be a card, a phone call, a dinner reservation or another gift some sort. But if you haven’t already made plans or gotten the special father in your life anything to show him your appreciation, you’re in luck – below is a list of 5 father-friendly and budget-friendly gifts for the dads.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
An Inexpensive, Last Minute Father’s Day Gift Guide was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
1. Personalized Creations ($14+)
Anything custom shows you really care and the websites you purchase from do all the work. Whether the father’s a cook who might enjoy a personalized apron or a coffee drink who would appreciate a mug with a message, there’s something there for everyone. https://www.personalcreations.com/personalized-fathers-day-gifts-pdadday
2. Edible Arrangements ($25+)
Everybody likes to eat, right? All dads may not be the biggest fans of fruit, but Edible Arrangements also offers chocolate and caramel popcorn! It’s the thought that counts, anyway. And you get kudos for being health conscious, haha. SEE MORE: http://bit.ly/31odFWF
3. Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey ($24.99)
For the pops who like to turn up or wind down with a drink, Proper No. Twelve’s Irish Whiskey gets 5 stars. It’s aged at a minimum of three years in bourbon barrel and includes hints of vanilla, honey and toasted wood. Refreshing, to say the least. SEE MORE: http://bit.ly/31waYCy
4. Beard Bib ($24.99)
Men are hairy and shave a lot so you can’t really go wrong with a Beard Bib Hair Clippings Catcher, razor or etc. You’d be surprised how many options of razors, clippers and other hair tools exist for men. Find a unique one share the wealth. SEE MORE: http://bit.ly/2IbeDOa
5. Genetic Ethnicity Test ($59.99)
In our culture, where a lot of us were pushed out of our countries and had to migrate to another, there are a lot of folks who aren’t aware of their lineage. And back in the day, it wasn’t as easy as it is now to track that info down. AncestryDNA’s got a test for that now. SEE MORE: https://ancstry.me/2I9Zc93