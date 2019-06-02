Last night, there was a new heavyweight champion of the world crowned as Andy Ruiz Jr., a 20-to-1 underdog not only beat undefeated unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, he knocked him down four times and prompted the ref to stop the fight.

Yes, a dude who may look like he knows all of the special grill techniques with a can of Tecate in one hand is now the unified Heavyweight champion of the world.

Now, Ruiz may look unappealing compared to the chiseled Joshua but he’s no slouch. Coming into the fight, he was 34-1 and had a celebrated amateur career of 105 wins and only 5 losses. In other words, homeboy has hands. At 6-2, 268 pounds, the man who eats a Snickers bar before every fight is now the heavyweight division’s king (well, unless Deontay Wilder) has something to say about it.

Plus, does this mean the Drake Curse is back into effect? Joshua did post on Instagram that he was going to break the curse and well…

Plus, Ruiz walked out to Nipsey Hussle and left the Garden with four belts quoting Nipsey. We kind of have no choice but to stan for that.

Check out some of the wild reactions to the fight below.

Andy Ruiz Jr. Knocks Out Anthony Joshua & Becomes First Mexican Heavyweight Champion [PHOTOS + REACTIONS] was originally published on Theboxhouston.com