Angela Basset celebrates her 60 today, although she looks like she’s in her forties!

Happy Birthday: 20 Times Angela Bassett Proved That Black Don’t Crack! was originally published on Ipowerrichmond.com

2. 2002 Emmy Awards – Arrivals Angela Bassett arriving at the 54th Annual Prime Time Emmys. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,formalwear,full length,arts culture and entertainment,arrival,portrait,smiling,city of los angeles,fashion,annual event,awards ceremony,emmy awards,angela bassett

3. 2013 National Board Of Review Awards Gala – Outside Arrivals NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 08: Actress Angela Bassett attends the 2013 National Board Of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on January 8, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage) vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,new york city,looking at camera,portrait,movie,film industry,smiling,actress,short hair,black,sequin,international landmark,earring,brown hair,angela bassett,cipriani – wall street,diamond earring,pixie,national board of review of motion pictures awards,national board of review of motion pictures

4. ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ Premiere Reception presented by Grey Goose HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 18: Angela Bassett attends ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ Premiere Reception presented by Grey Goose Vodka at Lure on March 18, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,strapless,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,looking at camera,california,short hair,purse,yellow,dress,hollywood – california,three quarter length,silver colored,strapless dress,cocktail dress,clutch bag,brown hair,form fitted,form fitted dress,embroidery,presenting,knee length,cuff bracelet,angela bassett,spiky hair,sweetheart neckline,grey goose vodka,yellow dress,pixie,silver purse,lure nightclub,olympus has fallen,premiere reception

5. EE British Academy Film Awards – Red Carpet Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 14: Angela Bassett attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,topix,bestof,uk,england,london – england,film industry,film,smiling,award,incidental people,opera house,angela bassett,bafta awards,royal opera house,british academy film awards,69th british academy film awards

8. Premiere Of Focus Features’ ‘London Has Fallen’ – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 01: Actress Angela Bassett attends the premiere of Focus Features’ ‘London Has Fallen’ held at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on March 1, 2016 in Hollywood, California.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,portrait,headshot,smiling,actress,california,hollywood – california,premiere,cinerama dome,angela bassett,photograph,focus features,london has fallen

9. 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 18: Actress Angela Bassett arrives at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,television show,actress,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,awards ceremony,annual primetime emmy awards,angela bassett,microsoft theater,68th annual primetime emmy awards

10. 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 08: Angela Bassett attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,film industry,television show,california,fashion,award,the beverly hilton hotel,awards ceremony,angela bassett,golden globe awards,beverly hills – california,74th golden globe awards

11. 12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert Honoring Smokey Robinson LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 19: Actress Angela Bassett attends the 12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert Honoring Smokey Robinson at The Novo by Microsoft on May 19, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,bestof,looking at camera,smiling,actress,california,city of los angeles,respect,angela bassett,smokey robinson,musicares foundation,microsoft,novo,grammy awards musicares,musicares map fund concert

12. Angela Bassett Celebrity angela bassett

13. The Paley Center For Media’s PaleyFest 2014 Closing Night Presentation Honoring ‘American Horror Story: Coven’ HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 28: Actress Angela Bassett attends the ‘American Horror Story: Coven’ event at the 2014 PaleyFest at Dolby Theatre on March 28, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,portrait,headshot,television show,actress,california,hollywood – california,event,angela bassett,the dolby theatre,william s. paley television festival,season 3,american horror story: coven

14. Netflix’s ‘Master Of None’ For Your Consideration Event – Arrivals NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 05: Angela Bassett attends Netflix’s ‘Master Of None’ for your consideration event at Saban Media Center on June 5, 2017 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,television show,smiling,california,contemplation,event,angela bassett,north hollywood,netflix,master of none

15. USA-‘Stick Fly’ Opening Night After Party Angela Bassett attending the Opening Night After Party for ‘Stick Fly’ at The Copacabana in New York City, December 8, 2011 (Photo by Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,new york city,looking at camera,portrait,headshot,after party,premiere,angela bassett

16. USA – 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards – arrivals Actress Angela Bassett arrives at the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Beach. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,arrival,actress,beach,santa monica,angela bassett,ifp independent spirit awards

17. The 2002 Essence Awards Angela Bassett arriving at ‘The 2002 Essence Awards’, held at Universal Amphitheatre, Universal City. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,arrival,city of los angeles,amphitheater,universal city,angela bassett

18. Television Academy Hosts Reception For Emmy Nominated Performers – Arrivals WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 16: Actress Angela Bassett attends the Television Academy reception for Emmy nominated performers at Pacific Design Center on September 16, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,usa,looking at camera,portrait,television show,actress,california,west hollywood,pacific design center,emmy awards,performer,nominee,academy of television arts and sciences,angela bassett

19. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 10: Actress Angela Bassett attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,bestof,film industry,television show,actress,california,award,the beverly hilton hotel,angela bassett,golden globe awards,beverly hills – california,73rd golden globe awards

20. Galia Lahav Los Angeles Flagship Store Grand Opening – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 28: Actress Angela Bassett attends Los Angeles Flagship Store Grand Opening at Galia Lahav on January 28, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Redmond/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,pattern,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,topix,bestof,looking at camera,smiling,actress,blue,california,city of los angeles,button down shirt,black hair,fashion,store,silver colored,multi colored,shoe,ceremony,metallic,shirt,long hair,hand on hip,ankle strap shoe,pants,silver shoe,open toe,angela bassett,store opening,sandal,opening ceremony,flagship store,harem pants,blue pants,multi colored shirt,galia lahav – designer label