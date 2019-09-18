Happy Birthday, Angela Simmons! 15 Times She Gave Us LEWKS

Angela Simmons has done a lot in her 32 years of life. I imagine being born to rap legend Reverend Run can produce lots of pressure to become successful. From designing clothing and sneakers to executive producing a hit TV show, her entrepreneurial spirit is more than enough to make everyone proud.

Through reality TV shows like Growing Up Hip Hop, fans are able to get a deeper look into Angela’s life. The show gives us a glimpse of her take on motherhood, how she tackles her numerous businesses, and all the effort that goes into being a designer. Showing at New York Fashion Week since 2013, Angela has an eye for putting clothes together that flatter a woman’s figure.

Her fusion of sexy clothes and athletic gear perfectly describes Angela and her sense of style. She’s no stranger to throwing on a bodycon and high heels, but she also knows how to switch it up. Let’s be real, her constant bikini photos on Instagram are the reason I’ve signed up for the gym.

One thing Angela is known for is her love for long, luxurious hair. Throughout her years in the spotlight, she’s collaborated with lots of hair brands. Loose curls, bone straight, blonde hues – she’s tried them all.

Simply put, Angela Simmons is the full package. Gorgeous hair – check. Nice sense of style – check. Building an empire – check. Beauty and brains makes this bombshell worth celebrating. Today, on her 32nd birthday, we’re exploring 15 times Angela Simmons gave us lewks!

