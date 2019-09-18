Angela Simmons has done a lot in her 32 years of life. I imagine being born to rap legend Reverend Run can produce lots of pressure to become successful. From designing clothing and sneakers to executive producing a hit TV show, her entrepreneurial spirit is more than enough to make everyone proud.
Through reality TV shows like Growing Up Hip Hop, fans are able to get a deeper look into Angela’s life. The show gives us a glimpse of her take on motherhood, how she tackles her numerous businesses, and all the effort that goes into being a designer. Showing at New York Fashion Week since 2013, Angela has an eye for putting clothes together that flatter a woman’s figure.
Her fusion of sexy clothes and athletic gear perfectly describes Angela and her sense of style. She’s no stranger to throwing on a bodycon and high heels, but she also knows how to switch it up. Let’s be real, her constant bikini photos on Instagram are the reason I’ve signed up for the gym.
One thing Angela is known for is her love for long, luxurious hair. Throughout her years in the spotlight, she’s collaborated with lots of hair brands. Loose curls, bone straight, blonde hues – she’s tried them all.
Simply put, Angela Simmons is the full package. Gorgeous hair – check. Nice sense of style – check. Building an empire – check. Beauty and brains makes this bombshell worth celebrating. Today, on her 32nd birthday, we’re exploring 15 times Angela Simmons gave us lewks!
Happy Birthday, Angela Simmons! 15 Times She Gave Us LEWKS was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Angela at the premiere of “Lottery Ticket”Source:Getty
Here we have a young Angela Simmons hitting the red carpet in a nude bodycon dress. This was when she began to break out of her casual, tom boy shell.
2. Angela at the Alice + Olivia By Stacey Bendet show for NYFWSource:Getty
Angela kept it cute and simple at the Alice + Olivia By Stacey Bendet show in a black leather sweater, black pants, and red shoes.
3. A Birthday Celebration For: Tammy Rivera, Angela Simmons And Young JocSource:Getty
Angela celebrated her birthday with some friends dressed in a black lace dress.
4. Angela at the 2015 BET AwardsSource:Getty
Angela sparkled – literally – on the red carpet of the 2015 BET Awards. Can we take a second to appreciate those curls?
5. 2015 “Keep A Child Alive” Black Ball – ArrivalsSource:Getty
A white suit will always be a chic, red carpet look. Angela looked soooo good at the 2015 “Keep A Child Alive” Black Ball in a white skirt suit that showed just the right amount of cleavage.
6. 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion After Party – Pink Carpet ArrivalsSource:Getty
Hair goals! Angela’s thick, beautiful curls are the focal point of this ensemble.
7. Angela at the WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop” Premiere PartySource:Getty
Patterns are a great way to highlight assets. This curve-hugging dress and bold pattern is perfection.
8. Angela at the ATL Premiere Of WE Tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop”Source:Getty
Angela’s midnight blue bodysuit is such a good look. It is hugging her in all the right places!
9. Angela at her AngelaIAm Launch EventSource:Getty
Angela went for a playful look to the AngelaIAm Launch event.
10. The Recipe Hosted By Angela Simmons And Mack WildsSource:Getty
Athleisure at its finest. Angela went chic and comfortable to The Recipe.
11. Angela at Art For Life BenefitSource:Getty
Whoa baby! Angela showed off her baby bump in a black slip dress, gorgeous lively curls, and a big beautiful smile.
12. Angela at her Vipe Activewear Collection for New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
Even with a baby bump, Angela doesn’t slow down. Here she is at her Vipe Activewear collection runway show for New York Fashion Week.
13. Angela at the 2018 Black Girls Rock! showSource:Getty
Angela showed off her animal instincts at the 2018 Black Girls Rock! event.
14. Angela Simmons at the WEtv premiere of Growing Up Hip HopSource:Getty
Angela plays no games! She attended the premiere of “Growing Up Hip Hop” clad in a black, sheer, floral dress with a black leotard underneath.
15. Angela Simmons at the Power Final Season PremiereSource:Getty
Obsessed! Angela pushed all the way through at the Power Premiere in a patterned duster, matching boots, and a cream leotard.