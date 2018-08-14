Aretha Franklin In Pictures: Rare Photos From The Queen Of Soul’s Early Career

Aretha Franklin blossomed into arguably the greatest singer of all time, but the fame and acclaim wasn’t achieved overnight. The Queen of Soul flexed her enviable vocal chords from a young age, which took her from singing in the church to ultimately signing a major record contract and releasing her debut album at the age of 18.
Scroll through the below photos showing scenes from early on in her career on her way to fully earning her iconic nickname.
1. Denise Nicholas And Aretha Franklin On ‘Room 222’Source:Getty
Denise Nicholas and Aretha Franklin on ABC Television series, ‘Room 222,’ January 14, 1972. (Photo by ABC via Getty Images)
2. Aretha Franklin, circa 1960sSource:WENN
3. Aretha Franklin At The 50th Annual Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Aretha Franklin at the 50th Annual Academy Awards, April 3, 1978. (Photo by ABC via Getty Images)
4. Muhammad Ali And Aretha Franklin On Muhammad Ali Variety SpecialSource:Getty
(L-R) Muhammad Ali and Aretha Franklin on Muhammad Ali Variety Special, May 16, 1975. (Photo by ABC via Getty Images)
5. Aretha Franklin Singing On Muhammad Ali Variety SpecialSource:Getty
Aretha Franklin on Muhammad Ali Variety Special, May 16, 1975. (Photo by ABC via Getty Images)
6. Aretha Franklin, circa 1970sSource:WENN
7. Aretha Franklin Singing With Tom Jones On ‘This Is Tom Jones’Source:Getty
Aretha Franklin with Tom Jones on ‘This is Tom Jones,’ October 9, 1970. (Photo by ABC via Getty Images)
8. Aretha Franklin Performing at Madison Square GardenSource:Getty
Singer Aretha Franklin performing at a Martin Luther King Jr. tribute called Soul Together on June 28, 1968 at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Photo by PoPsie Randolph/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
9. Aretha Franklin sur scèneSource:Getty
Aretha Franklin performs at a jazz festival. (Photo by GAMMA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
10. Aretha Fanklin pictured in the summer of 1970Source:Getty
Aretha Fanklin pictured in London, 28th July 1972. (Photo by Eric Piper/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)
11. Aretha Franklin In Boston In 1971Source:Getty
BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 16: Aretha Franklin performs at the Boston Commons on Sept. 16, 1971. (Photo by John Blanding/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,performance,1970-1979,boston – massachusetts,archival,aretha franklin,massachusetts,boston common