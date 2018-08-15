Aretha Franklin sang her heart out during each and every time she stepped on a stage, rightfully earning herself the nickname of the Queen of Soul.

Whether it was during her humble start as a teenage star-in-the making or performing for American presidents, Aretha felt right at home live on stage.

Scroll through the below photos for a retrospective in pictures of the legacy she carved out as one of the greatest singers the world has ever seen.

Aretha Franklin Live On Stage: Pictures Of The Queen Of Soul Performing was originally published on newsone.com