Aretha Franklin is one of the most iconic superstars of all time and she has met many other icons over the years. From Muhammad Ali to Martin Luther King, Jr., check out the Queen of Soul hanging with some of the world’s most recognizable icons.
Aretha Franklin Pictured With Her Fellow Iconic Celebrities was originally published on newsone.com
1. Aretha and Reverend Al Sharpton
2. Aretha and George Michael
3. Aretha and Michael Jackson
4. Aretha and Ray Charles
5. Aretha Franklin, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and Her Father C.L. Franklin
6. Aretha and Stevie Wonder
7. Aretha and David Bowie
8. Aretha, Carlole King and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
9. Aretha and Smokey Robinson
10. Aretha and Muhammad Ali