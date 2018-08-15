Aretha Franklin went through a number of signature looks throughout her magnificent career, and a handful of them were captured when she sat down and posed for portrait-style pictures.
Take a look at some of the top shots from the Queen of Soul’s various photo shoots over the years.
Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul was originally published on newsone.com
1. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty
Aretha Franklin poses for the cover of the album ‘Aretha’ in 1980 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
2. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty
Singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
3. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty
Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
4. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty
5. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty
6. ‘Jump To It’Source:Getty
Aretha Franklin poses for the cover of her album ‘Jump To It’ in 1982 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)