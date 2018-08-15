Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul

Posted 4 hours ago

Aretha Franklin went through a number of signature looks throughout her magnificent career, and a handful of them were captured when she sat down and posed for portrait-style pictures.

Take a look at some of the top shots from the Queen of Soul’s various photo shoots over the years.

1. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session

Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty

Aretha Franklin poses for the cover of the album ‘Aretha’ in 1980 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

2. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session

Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty

Singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

3. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session

Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty

Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

4. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session

Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty

Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

5. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session

Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty

Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

6. ‘Jump To It’

‘Jump To It’ Source:Getty

Aretha Franklin poses for the cover of her album ‘Jump To It’ in 1982 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

