Aretha Franklin Through The Years: 100 Vintage Pictures Of The Queen of Soul

From her humble beginnings in music as an adorable teenage prodigy to all of her musical accomplishments throughout an impressive, lasting career, Aretha Franklin has always commanded positive attention and admiration.

If you thought it was hard to ignore the allure of her inimitable voice and its enviable range, it may prove impossible to take your eyes off these stunning pictures of the Queen of Soul doing her thing.

Amid reports of her failing health, NewsOne wanted to provide the below snapshot (actually, 100 of them) into Aretha’s professional and personal lives, which were documented via these perfect photographs. Together, they paint a vivid, collective picture of someone whose clear passion was singing, entertaining and bringing joy into the lives of those she sang for over the course of nearly six decades in the public eye.

They include, but definitely aren’t limited to, vintage images of: her historic performance at the inauguration of 44th President Barack Obama in 2009; receiving an honorary doctorate from Harvard University; and a number of her hundreds of performances all around the world.

Here they are, in no particular order.

1. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty Seated portrait of R&B singer Aretha Franklin during her youth. In this photo her left hand is featured prominently with a diamond bracelet on her wrist and engagement ring on her finger. vertical,photography,celebrities,people,formalwear,one person,evening gown,arts culture and entertainment,adult,looking at camera,portrait,headshot,singer,studio shot,african-american ethnicity,mid adult,sitting,mid adult women,archival,aretha franklin,performing arts event,jewelry,r&b,photo shoot

2. Aretha Franklin At The Hyatt Hotel Source:Getty American musician Aretha Franklin performs on stage at the Hyatt Hotel during the 1985 NBA All-Star Game celebration, Chicago, Illinois, April 18, 1985. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) color image,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,usa,celebration,music,performance,north america,1980-1989,archival,illinois,chicago – illinois,aretha franklin,human interest,hyatt,stage – performance space

3. Vikings at Lions Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 24: Detroit native artist Aretha Franklin sings the National Anthem prior to the NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day November 24, 2016, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,artist,american football – sport,nfl,aretha franklin,match – sport,singing,jacksonville jaguars,detroit lions,minnesota vikings,ford field,thanksgiving,national anthem,detroit – michigan,nfc north,afc south

4. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC’s ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’ Source:WENN Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC’s ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’ Aretha sings ‘I will survive’ nbc,nocopyright,grabs,late night

5. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN Aretha Franklin performs live at the Roy Thomson Hall concert,singing,show,performing,live,blue dress,diva,on stage

6. Aretha Franklin At Park West Source:Getty American musician Aretha Franklin performs on stage at the Park West Auditorium, Chicago, Illinois, March 23, 1992. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,usa,music,performance,north america,1990-1999,black and white,illinois,chicago – illinois,aretha franklin,human interest,stage – performance space

7. Pope Francis Visits The Festival Of Families On Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway Source:Getty Aretha Franklin performs at the Festival of Families as Pope Francis looks on September 26, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Pope Francis wraps up his trip to the United States with two days in Philadelphia, attending the Festival of Families and meeting with prisoners at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

8. Aretha Franklin At Park West Source:Getty American musician Aretha Franklin performs on stage at the Park West Auditorium, Chicago, Illinois, March 23, 1992. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

9. Late Night with Seth Meyers Source:Getty Musical guest Aretha Franklin performs on December 9, 2015 (Photo by: Jon Pack/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

10. Portrait Of Aretha Franklin Source:Getty Portrait of American musician Aretha Franklin as she poses backstage during ChicagoFest, Chicago, Illinois, August 3, 1981. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

11. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty Singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

12. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty Soul music singer Aretha Franklin, 1977. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)

13. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty Singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

14. Aretha Franklin & Glynn Source:Getty Soul music singer Aretha Franklin and Glynn Russell during their wedding, April 11, 1978. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)

15. Inaugural gala of the National Portrait Gallery honors five the American Portrait Prize Source:Getty Aretha Franklin sings for the crowd at the National Portrait Gallery gala November 15, 2015 in Washington, D.C. The honorees of the first American Portrait Prize at the gala are Aretha Franklin, Hank Aaron, Maya Lin, Carolina Herrera and Corporal Kyle Carpenter. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

16. Aretha Franklin at American Music Awards Source:Getty Singer Aretha Franklin holds up her American Music Awards trophy in one hand, and her shoes in the other, as she poses for photographers backstage at the 10th annual American Music Awards presentations. Miss Franklin’s award was for her soul album entitled Jump to It.

17. Aretha Franklin Standing with Her Brother Source:Getty 3/1/1975 – New York, NY: Singer Aretha Franklin is shown holding an Award at the Grammy Awards ceremony here. She is with her brother, Reverend Franklin.

18. Lesley Ann Warren, Aretha Franklin, and Ali MacGraw Source:Getty Lesley Ann Warren, Aretha Franklin, and Ali MacGraw, in New York for the 25th anniversary celebration of the Joffrey Ballet.

19. Aretha Franklin’s 74th Birthday Celebration Source:Getty Aretha Franklin attends Aretha Franklin’s 74th Birthday Celebration at The Ritz Carlton Hotel on April 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Mack/Getty Images)

20. Christie Brinkley Getting Autograph From Aretha Franklin Source:Getty Super model Christie Brinkley asks Aretha Franklin for an autograph on a Polaroid picture backstage at during the ‘Merv Griffin Show.’

21. Aretha Franklin concert in Austin Source:Getty Aretha Franklin performs in concert at ACL Live on September 3, 2014 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro/Corbis via Getty Images)

22. Aretha Franklin Holding Grammy Source:Getty 3/14/1972-New York, NY-Portrait of Aretha ‘Lady Soul’ Franklin holding her Grammy for ‘Best Rhythm and Blues Female Perfomer,’ at Madison Square Garden in New York.

23. ‘Motown: The Musical’ Source:Getty Smokey Robinson and Aretha Franklin attending the Broadway World Premiere Launch for ‘Motown: The Musical’ at the Nederlander in New York. Sept. 27, 2012 (Photo by Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images)

24. Aretha Franklin Sings During Memorial Service Source:Getty Aretha Franklin (L) sings during the memorial service for gospel singer Mahalia Jackson at McCormick Place. As she sang ‘Precious Lord,’ mourners broke into tears and some fainted. About 5,000 persons attended the service.

25. BET Honors Source:Getty Aretha Franklin arriving for the BET Honors 2012 at the Warner Theatre on January 14, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images)

26. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty Singer Aretha Franklin wears a patterned blouse.

27. Obama Presidential Inauguration Source:Getty Singer Aretha Franklin at the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Barack Obama as the 44th President of the United States in Washington DC. (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images)

28. Aretha Franklin Live In Concert Source:Getty Singer Aretha Franklin performs at the Holiday Star Theater in Merrillville, Indiana in 1991. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

29. Oprah’s Surprise Spectacular in Chicago Source:Getty Singer Aretha Franklin performs during the taping of ‘Oprah’s Surprise Spectacular’ in Chicago May 17, 2011. (Photo by John Gress/Corbis via Getty Images)

30. American Gospel Singer Aretha Franklin Source:Getty American Gospel Singer Aretha Franklin (Photo by Bill Marino/Sygma via Getty Images)

31. Aretha Franklin at the Democratic Convention Source:Getty Aretha Franklin at the opening of the Democratic National Nominating Convention in Madison Square Garden, New York, July, 13, 1992. Credit: Mark Reinstein (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

32. Aretha Franklin performs at the Lincoln Memorial Source:Getty 1-17-1993 Aretha Franklin preforms at the Lincoln Memorial for President Clinton’s inaugural gala. Credit: Mark Reinstein (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

33. Jimmy Carter Presidential Inaugural Gala Source:Getty Aretha Franklin attends Jimmy Carter Presidential Inaugural Gala on January 20, 1977 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

34. Aretha Franklin at The Democratic National Convention Source:Getty 7-14-1992 Aretha Franklin at the Democratic National Nominating Convention in Madison Square Garden. Credit: Mark Reinstein (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

35. Soul singer Aretha Franklin. Source:Getty Soul singer Aretha Franklin. 28th July 1970 (Photo by Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

36. White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Source:Getty Aretha Franklin attends the 102nd White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2016. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

37. Aretha Franklin Source:WENN Aretha Franklin, circa 1950s.

38. Aretha Franklin, Annie Lennox, and Dave Stewart Source:Getty Aretha Franklin performs in a recording studio with Annie Lennox, and Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics. (Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

39. Aretha Franklin Source:WENN Aretha Franklin, circa 1967.

40. Inaugural gala Source:Getty Inaugural gala (Photo by Peter Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

41. Aretha Franklin Source:WENN Aretha Franklin, undated.

42. Inauguration of President Clinton in 1993 Source:Getty Ray Charles, Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson, Kenny Rogers, Melissa Etheridge, Aretha Franklin, and Diana Ross are among the celebrities present at the 1993 inauguration of William Jefferson Clinton. (Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

43. Aretha Franklin Source:WENN Aretha Franklin, circa 1970s.

44. White House Correspondent’s Dinner Source:Getty Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter Aretha Franklin at the CBS News and Atlantic Media annual cocktail reception before the White House Correspondent’s Dinner on Saturday, April 30, 2016 at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chris Usher/CBS via Getty Images)

45. Aretha Franklin Source:WENN James Brown & Friends: Set Fire to the Soul (1988) Shown: Aretha Franklin and James Brown

46. Kennedy Center Honors Reception Source:Getty View of, from left, Kennedy Center Honors Awards recipients theater producer Harold Prince, musician ands composer Morton Gould (1913 – 1996), musician Aretha Franklin, and actor Kirk Douglas as First Lady Hillary Clinton and US President Bill Clinton lead the audience in an ovation during a reception in the East Room of the White House, Washington DC, December 4, 1944. (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Getty Images)

47. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty Singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

48. Aretha Franklin Live in Concert Source:Getty Aretha Franklin performs on stage for one night only at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. (Photo by Lorenzo Ciniglio/Corbis via Getty Images)

49. Aretha Fanklin pictured in the summer of 1970 Source:Getty Aretha Fanklin pictured in London, 28th July 1973. (Photo by Eric Piper/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

50. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty Aretha Franklin was awarded an honorary doctorate at Harvard University commencement with former President George H.W. Bush and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg in Cambridge, MA on May 29, 2014. (Photo by Rick Friedman/rickfriedman.com/Corbis via Getty Images)

51. Montreal Jazz Festival Source:Getty Circa 1971. (Photo by Monique JACOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

52. Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty Joe Blount and Aretha Franklin attend Joe Blount 50th Birthday Celebration at Cipriani 42nd street on December 17, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Christian Grattan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

53. Aretha Franklin In In 1993 Source:Getty , MA – MAY 12: Aretha Franklin performs at Boston Pops with John WIlliams, behind, on May 12, 1993. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

54. On the set of The Blues Brothers Source:Getty American singer, songwriter, and pianist Aretha Franklin surrounded by actor John Belushi and Canadian actor and screenwriter Dan Aykroyd on the set of The Blues Brothers directed by John Landis. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

55. Aretha Franklin In Boston In 1971 Source:Getty BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 16: Aretha Franklin performs at the Boston Commons on Sept. 16, 1971. (Photo by John Blanding/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

56. Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty (L-R) Aretha Franklin, Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs and Janice Combs attend Sean John UNFORGIVABLE WOMAN Fragrance Launch Party at House of Unforgivable Woman on September 19, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

57. Aretha Franklin And Oprah Winfrey In New York City Source:Getty NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: American singer-songwriter Aretha Franklin (left) and American talk show host Oprah Winfrey (right) backstage at Radio City Music Hall on September 14, 1991 in New York City. (Photo by Waring Abbott/Getty Images)

58. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty Aretha Franklin performs at a jazz festival. (Photo by GAMMA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

59. Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty Willy Wilkerson and Aretha Franklin attend The Rush Philanthropic ‘ART FOR LIFE’ Party hosted by Don and Katrina Peebles at The Home of Don and Katrina Peebles on July 18, 2008 in Southampton, NY. (Photo by LIAM McMULLAN/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

60. Aretha Franklin Performing at Madison Square Garden Source:Getty Singer Aretha Franklin performing at a Martin Luther King Jr. tribute called Soul Together on June 28, 1968 at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Photo by PoPsie Randolph/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

61. Vikings at Lions Source:Getty Detroit native and artist Aretha Franklin sings the National Anthem prior to the NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day November 24, 2016, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

62. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty LOS ANGELES – 2005: Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

63. 2017 Bardavon Gala: An Evening With Aretha Franklin Source:Getty Aretha Franklin performs at the 2017 Bardavon Gala: An Evening With Aretha Franklin at the 1869 Bardavon Opera House on March 12, 2017 in Poughkeepsie, New York. (Photo by Steve Mack/Getty Images)

64. ‘Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives’ Premiere – 2017 Tribeca Film Festival Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 19: Aretha Franklin performs during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival Opening Gala premiere of ‘Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of our Lives’ at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

65. ‘Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives’ Premiere – 2017 Tribeca Film Festival Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 19: Aretha Franklin performs during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival Opening Gala premiere of ‘Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of our Lives’ at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

66. 2017 Detroit Music Weekend Source:Getty Singer Aretha Franklin performs during the 2017 Detroit Music Weekend on June 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)

67. Aretha Franklin Street Naming Source:Getty Singer Aretha Franklin with family and friends during her street naming on June 8, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)

68. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty LOS ANGELES – 1980: Singer Aretha Franklin poses for the cover of the album ‘Aretha’ in 1980 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

69. 2017 Detroit Music Weekend Source:Getty Singer Aretha Franklin (L) and Reverend Jesse Jackson (R) during the 2017 Detroit Music Weekend on June 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)

70. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty LOS ANGELES – 2005: Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

71. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno – Season 6 Source:Getty (l-r) Musician Aretha Franklin during an interview with host Jay Leno on May 5, 1998 — (Photo by: Margaret Norton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

72. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

73. Sony BMG Grammy Party – LA Source:Getty Aretha Franklin arrives at the Sony BMG Grammy party at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Los Angeles. (Photo by Ian West – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

74. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty LOS ANGELES – 2005: Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

75. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN Aretha Franklin performs live at the Roy Thomson Hall.

76. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty LOS ANGELES – 2005: Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

77. Aretha Franklin Album Cover Source:Getty Singer Aretha Franklin poses for the cover of her album ‘Jump To It’ in 1982 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

78. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-Dinner Source:WENN BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-Dinner

79. Aretha Franklin Appears On Christmas At Home With The Stars Source:Getty Unspecified – 1994: Aretha Franklin singing on ‘Christmas at Home with the Stars’. (Photo by Douglas G. Ashley /ABC via Getty Images)

80. Arethra Franklin Performs in Philadelphia Source:Getty Aretha Franklin Performed at The Mann Center for a packed house as part of her last tour in Philadelphia on August 26, 2017. (Photo by Cory Clark/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

81. Smokey Robinson In Concert – Detroit Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – JULY 8: Judge Greg Mathis (L); Singer Aretha Franklin; Linda Reese (R) backstage at Chene Park on July 8, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)

82. Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala – Show Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 07: President Bill Clinton and Aretha Franklin attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

83. Late Show with David Letterman Source:WENN Celebrities at the Ed Sullivan Theater for the ‘Late Show with David Letterman’

84. Late Show with David Letterman Source:WENN Celebrities at the Ed Sullivan Theater for the ‘Late Show with David Letterman’ strapless dress,queen of soul,soul singer,pale blue dress

85. Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala – Show Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 07: Aretha Franklin performs on stage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala – Show at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/WireImage)

86. Aretha Franklin performs during World Meeting of Families 2015 Source:WENN Aretha Franklin performs during the Festival of Families – World Meeting of Families 2015

87. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty American singer Aretha Franklin. (Photo by GAMMA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

88. Clive Davis At New York Friars Club Source:Getty NEW YORK – JUNE 6: American saxophonist Kenny G, American record producer Clive Davis, American singer-songwriter Aretha Franklin and American singer-songwriter Barry Manilow (left to right) at at New York Friars Club on June 6, 1992 in New York City. (Photo by Waring Abbott/Getty Images)

89. New York premiere of ‘Selma’ Source:WENN New York premiere of ‘Selma’ at Ziegfeld Theater – Red carpet arrivals red carpet

90. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty American singer Aretha Franklin. (Photo by GAMMA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

91. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC’s ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’ Source:WENN Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC’s ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’ Aretha sings “I Will Survive.”

92. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors – Arrivals Source:WENN Celebrities and guests arrive at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

93. Aretha Franklin Performs for The National Marfan Foundation Benefit Source:Getty November 14, 2006 New York, NY Aretha Franklin performs at a benefit for The National Marfan Foundation. Frank Albertson. (Photo by Frank ALBERTSON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

94. Aretha Franklin performs at the Lincoln Memorial Source:Getty Aretha Franklin preforms at the Lincoln Memorial for President William Jefferson Clinton’s inaugural gala Washington, DC. USA, January 17, 1993 (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

95. Aretha Franklin Performing Live Source:Getty Unspecified – 1975: Aretha Franklin performing live. (Photo by ABC via Getty Images)

96. Aretha Franklin… Source:Getty NEW YORK – CIRCA 1990: Aretha Franklin circa 1990 in New York. (Photo by Images/Getty Images)

97. Aretha Franklin performs at the Lincoln Memorial Source:Getty Aretha Franklin preforms at the Lincoln Memorial for President William Jefferson Clinton’s inaugural gala Washington, D.C. USA, January 17, 1993 (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

98. Aretha Franklin Performing Live Source:Getty Unspecified – 1975: Aretha Franklin performing live. (Photo by ABC via Getty Images)