Arrest Warrant Issued After Exchange Student Breaks Into Stephen Curry’s Home Seeking Autograph

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chinese exchange student who’s been accused of breaking into the sharpshooter’s Atherton home.

According to prosecutors, on Oct. 15, Sheng Gao took a bus from his Cupertino home to Atherton, the location of Curry’s $30 million home, to scope out and find Curry’s house.

The goal of his journey was reportedly to get an autograph, and with a bit of help, a woman pointed out the four-time champion’s home, and around 5:50 pm, he made his move.

After approaching the house, he pressed the intercom buttons, and as the gates to the home opened up, he walked up to the front door, which was surprisingly unlocked.

However, while he was in the crib, a nanny spotted him in the living room and demanded to know what he was doing there, and he replied he wanted Curry’s “autograph.”

After being ordered to leave, he complied, but police were still called to report the incident.

The cops later spotted him walking on El Camino Real, and the nanny confirmed that he was the kid she saw on the surveillance camera. He also confessed that he unlawfully entered the home but didn’t steal anything, which is when he was cited and released.

“He signed a citation promising to appear in court on Dec. 7 but failed to show up. The court revoked the defendant’s release on his own recognizance and issued a bench warrant for his arrest,” reports KRON4.

His bench warrant will now come with a $500 bail attached.

CBS News reports that while Steph and his wife, Ayesha, weren’t home, the kids and the nanny were.

