Twitter Reacts To The Battle of Winterfell & Arya Turning Son Into A Snow Cone

The Night King and his army of wights of showed up to Winterfell, and they did not disappoint. Despite the level of preparedness Jon, Daenerys and the crew were not ready and as you can imagine Twitter reacted accordingly to the events that took place.

From the moment the Dothraki kicked off the battle with their magically fire lit swords only to run into a wall of the dead, the army of the living knew they were in a world of trouble. Despite their best efforts and some help from the Melisandre and the Lord of The Light, the wights were numbers were vast and overwhelming as they quickly overcame every single stage of the army of the living’s plans to keep them at bay.

WIth things looking utterly bleak and faves dropping like flies, the moment came down to Stark children. Jon was trying his best to catch the King of the undead, Sansa was held up in the crypt for her safety, and Ayra put her assassins training to use and dispatching wights before being overwhelmed and Bran chilling and warging in the Godswood while being guarded for Theon.

It was Arya who came through and broke Twitter delivering the blow that was prophesized by the Red Witch herself seasons ago when she first met the young assassin. Arriving just in the nick of time before the Night King delivered the fatal blow to the Bran aka The Three-Eyed Raven. Twitter who was already still on edge watching the entire Battle of Winterfell play out could not believe it the youngest Stark daughter was the one to turn the Night King into shaved ice.

As you can imagine the reactions for Game of Thrones ultimate episode were off the chain. Keep in mind they haven’t even faced off against Cersei yet. Hit the gallery below to see the best GOT related Tweets below.

