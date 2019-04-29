She Did THAT: Social Media Reacts To Arya Stark Claiming Bad B*tch Status On ‘Game Of Thrones’

WHEW that was an episode.

Last night was the highly anticipated Battle of Winterfell on Game Of Thrones and fans sat locked in on the hour and twenty minute epic battle hoping that their favorite characters would live (or die, in some respects). In the end, there was a winner and social media reacted as if somebody hit a game winner from half court after posting a triple double and locking down the opposing team.

Wait happened? Well …

GOT SPOILERS AHEAD — IF YOU DON’T WANT TO SEE THE GALLERY OR ANYTHING REGARDING THE END, DON’T SCROLL BELOW.

Alright, during the battle all looked lost. The wights had climbed the wall of Winterfell, Lady Mormont went out like a gangsta while being crushed by a giant, Edd got slaughtered and Ser Jorah died protecting Danerys in the same way that Theon died protecting Bran. Brienne of Tarth and Jaime Lannister fought side by side, Jon looked like he wanted a one on one fight with Viserion and the Night King had rolled up on Bran with his White Walker lieutenants looking like Nas in Belly. In other words, our heroes were properly f*cked.

IF HYPE WILLIAMS DIRECTED THAT EPISODE OF GAME OF THRONES pic.twitter.com/xaZssAUKjq — Varoon Bose (@varoonbose) April 29, 2019

Then No One appeared — and called game.

ARYA STARK surprised the Night King and snuck past the White Walkers to get the jump on their ice cold leader. Fans thought she was gone too as the Night King caught her in mid-air. She almost dropped her knife but in a call back to her battle with Brienne a few seasons ago, she flipped it into her other hand and stabbed the Night King in the chest, killing him and effectively ending the battle with the undead.

Maisie Williams, the actress who plays Arya said she was worried fans would be upset if Jon Snow didn’t kill the Night King after the two had waged war throughout the show’s history. Her own boyfriend thought Jon should do it.

“It was so unbelievably exciting,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “But I immediately thought that everybody would hate it; that Arya doesn’t deserve it. The hardest thing is in any series is when you build up a villain that’s so impossible to defeat and then you defeat them. It has to be intelligently done because otherwise people are like, ‘Well, [the villain] couldn’t have been that bad when some 100-pound girl comes in and stabs him.’ You gotta make it cool. And then I told my boyfriend and he was like, ‘Mmm, should be Jon though really, shouldn’t it?’”

However, Arya got that pep talk from Melisandre about the three sets of eyes she’ll close and SHE. WAS. READY.

“When we did the whole bit with Melisandre, I realized the whole scene with [the Red Woman] brings it back to everything I’ve been working for over these past 6 seasons — 4 if you think about it since [Arya] got to the House of Black and White,” Williams says. “It all comes down to this one very moment. It’s also unexpected and that’s what this show does. So then I was like, ‘F—k you Jon, I get it.’”

Peep the fire reactions below.

