Happy Birthday! Ashanti Can Stand Anywhere And Look Epic AF

This is 40! On October 13th, singer Ashanti celebrates her 40th birthday! Can you believe it? It doesn’t seem like it but Shan has been entertaining us for almost 20 years. Add her huge social media presence and deal with PrettyLittleThing.com and her bikini wear, the singer/songwriter is going nowhere anytime soon.

Plus, Ashanti has taken care of her body tremendously! I mean wow, Shan is truly body goals. So we celebrate all things Ashanti on her 40th Birthday!

