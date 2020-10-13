CLOSE
Happy Birthday! Ashanti Can Stand Anywhere And Look Epic AF

Posted 22 hours ago

Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection

Source: PrettyLittleThing.com / PrettyLittleThing.com

This is 40! On October 13th, singer Ashanti celebrates her 40th birthday! Can you believe it? It doesn’t seem like it but Shan has been entertaining us for almost 20 years.  Add her huge social media presence and deal with PrettyLittleThing.com and her bikini wear, the singer/songwriter is going nowhere anytime soon.

Plus, Ashanti has taken care of her body tremendously! I mean wow, Shan is truly body goals. So we celebrate all things Ashanti on her 40th Birthday!

View this post on Instagram

♎️♎️♎️🎉🎉🎉 📸 @pgsilver

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

👑

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

A1... round the way

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

Around the way girl..

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on



View this post on Instagram

Etiquette #sayless

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

One of my favorite places to be... 😜🇯🇲

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

When your're not scared.....#sayless

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

When u catch the vision...

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

That new energy on the way... 😜

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on



View this post on Instagram

Mind, body & soul....

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on



View this post on Instagram

When ya ponytail is on beat... 😩🤣

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

Next to yo sista...

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

Everything casually A1 over here...

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

When u Possess it...

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

Exotic...

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

#tbt #DR

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Singer Ashanti first captured our attention when she hit the music scene with her breakout single, “Foolish.” As the princess of Ja Rule’s Murder Inc, Ashanti served hit after hit on the R&B charts. These days the singer slays all our lives with her hot IG photos. Talk about #BawdyGoals. Take a look at some of her best IG moments.

View this post on Instagram

Cali moves...

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

#Sayless

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on



View this post on Instagram

#sayless

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on



View this post on Instagram

Sometimes you gotta keep em at a distance...

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

Royal... understand where you come from!

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

A lil extra caramel... 🍫

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

What happens in Vegas....

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

#NYFW @alexanderwangny

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

Creamy...

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

Grillz & Feelz 🐾

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

Girly...

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

Confident stature... Humble heart

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

Exclusive....

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

Lil caramel Sunday... 🥮

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

I just like to mind my business... 🍭

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

Me & My down ass b****** 😜🐶🐶🐶

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

