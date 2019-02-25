Ashley Graham Insists Jason Momoa Do “Haka Moves” At The Oscars, Twitter (& Lisa Bonet) Nauseated

Lisa Bonet wasn’t here for it when Ashley Graham insisted Jason Momoa do some “Haka moves” on the 2019 Oscars red carpet. Unfortunately for the model, Twitter noticed Bonet’s disgust and took issue with Graham and her tasteless request too.
lisa bonet is a forever favorite for putting her hand up and politely but firmly saying NO to ashley graham when she asked jason momoa to dance for her during their red carpet interview. that's protecting your partner. #Oscars
— Roxana (a hex on all who misspell my name) Hadadi (@roxana_hadadi) February 25, 2019
3. The internet says the distasteful moment was “peak white woman”…and we agree.
Ashley Graham asking Lisa Bonet’s husband to do a “haka move” is peak white woman WOW
Okay I’ve seen a few awkward moments on the Red Carpet but Ashley Graham asking Jason Momoa to do a tribal dance move on camera and him and Lisa Bonet just standing there awkwardly saying “no” was super f*cking cringe lol#Oscars