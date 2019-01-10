In a recent interview with Elle,talked about how she keeps her marriage tofresh. According to the model, the answer is sex.

Graham told the publication, “Have sex all the time. Even if you don’t feel like it, just have sex. I have found that if we haven’t had sex, we get snippy, and then if we are having sex, we’re all over each other. For us it’s like, ‘Oh, let’s have sex.’ And then we’re just right back in a great mood.”

In light of her advice, check out 10 super sexy photos of Ashley Graham in the gallery. You’re welcome.

Photo: Getty

Ashley Graham Shares Sexy Secret To Keeping Relationships Fresh was originally published on hiphopwired.com