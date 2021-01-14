Bring It Back: Twitter Is Giving Atlanta Hip-Hop Trio Travis Porter Their Flowers… Right Now!

Thanks to a Twitter thread, Travis Porter is getting the respect they deserve.
Wednesday (Jan.13), Twitter user @_underratedaf felt the need to bless the Atlanta rap trio with their flowers with a Twitter thread. He reminded folks about the run the group comprised of stepbrothers Ali and Quez and their friend Strap went on between 2010-2012.
Whether you were in High School, College, or Middle School during this period, we all can say with confidence that the Travis Porter Era was monumental. NO Party or Club was safe from them.
A Thread: pic.twitter.com/9I9JEWmUWf
— ✊🏾🖤 (@_underratedaf) January 13, 2021
In the thread, he reminded folks about the group’s hitmaking prowess by sharing videos of Travis Porter songs that had clubs, strip clubs, BBQs, and house parties up north, down south, in the midwest and west coast. Songs like Ayy Ladies, Bring It Back, Make It Rain, Walked In, You Don’t Know Bout It, Cake, Wobble, and Waffle House got functions popping and the ladies twerking when DJs dropped them.
Me every time A Travis Porter hit is played at the function pic.twitter.com/VTASIr8Yc2
— Ναϊάς (@Stachx_) January 14, 2021
Travis Porter was no stranger to collaborations and has worked with the likes of fellow Atlanta native 2 Chainz, Waka Flocka Flame, Tyga, YFN Lucci, Gucci Mane, and YG. Travis Porter themselves even chimed in and hopped in the thread to plug some new music they are working on.
New shit otw! 🚨🔥 #TravisPorterEraThread #travyback pic.twitter.com/Lj6HUDDK2s
— Travy (@TravisPorter) January 14, 2021
It’s no stretch to say that Travis Porter’s run was indeed special and was a period in Hip-Hop where the south, especially Atlanta, was running sh*t. We’re glad this Twitter user decided to shows some much-needed appreciation to the Hip-Hop group who had us getting lit at parties back then and still till this day with their classic records.
You can peep more reactions to the Travis Porter appreciation thread in the gallery below.
—
Photo: Prince Williams / Getty
Bring It Back: Twitter Is Giving Atlanta Hip-Hop Trio Travis Porter Their Flowers… Right Now! was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. YUP
‘Bout time y’all give Travis Porter their flowers 👏🔥pic.twitter.com/Fh58rMpyjg— XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 14, 2021
2. When outside opens back up, we need this to happen.
Please @TravisPorter we need a tour https://t.co/fHdhBNKp88— Bullet Smith💚 (@KiD_NeNo) January 14, 2021
3. No lies detected.
Travis Porter ran the club/party scene for a long ass time https://t.co/1RYrFaDH0M— MyLifeMatters✊🏾 (@DunkinPHughes) January 14, 2021
4. Agreed
Your function was not like that if you didn’t play Travis porter https://t.co/RlkxtqZVm6— KVN (@kvndeleon) January 14, 2021
5.
Bring It Back by @TravisPorter is the wildest intro ever lmao “Runnin’ in that push like a crash dummy” 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XsLiINlW6c— The Black Elon Musk 🚀💫 (@tallyohhh) January 14, 2021
6.
We love y’all forever!!! https://t.co/giv0asuuwx— Ain't. No. Mo!!! (@iiamSOS) January 14, 2021
7.
I can’t even imagine college without @TravisPorter. Like dead ass I’m heeeellla thankful for them lmao— Chicago Nyce (@MusBeNyce) January 14, 2021
8.
Naw bro 10th grade when this shit dropped I couldn’t wait to get older and go to the club !!! pic.twitter.com/HKdWlM8Jq1— 26 on the 26th Golden Shit 🔥💯 (@Ded_White26) January 14, 2021
9.
babyeeee when ayyy ladies came on BEST BELIEVE i’m on that floor pic.twitter.com/DOZcfqJ6Gl— ༄ 𝔗𝔥𝔢𝔢 𝔖𝔱𝔞𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔬𝔫 ℭ𝔥𝔢𝔢𝔨𝔰 ༄ (@lorrenney) January 14, 2021
10.
Walked so Migos could run lol— G.🌻 (@gabefuru) January 14, 2021