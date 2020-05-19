CLOSE
Whoa: Dame Dash’s Daughter, Ava Is STUNNING! [Photos]

Posted 24 hours ago

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation's Young Professional Committee Hosts Midsummer Angel Gala

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

 

Dame Dash’s daughter, Ava Dash has grown up to be a dash-ingly beautiful young lady! The music mogul has a 20-year old daughter that is growing up so fast. Dame has openly stood up for his daughter on numerous occasions when trolls have said nasty things about his baby girl. You go Dame stand up for your daughter! Check out some of our favorite pictures of Dame Dash’s beautiful daughter Ava Dash below.

1.

View this post on Instagram

6 & 630 🥵

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

back in the LAnd 🪐🌩

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

don’t make me come back la😫

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

6.

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

all dressed up for a #gno 💋👼🏽

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

last night at the just drew show💋 #nyfw

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

12.

13.

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

quick pic in between castings! hello 2020 😇

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

get me some glam plsss

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

17.

18.

View this post on Instagram

girls night!!! happy christmas 💋

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

19.

View this post on Instagram

baby it’s cold outside 🥶

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

20.

21. The Way Back Premiere

The Way Back Premiere Source:WENN

Warner Bros. Pictures “The Way Back” Premiere held at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, California. celebrities,actor,movie,film,actress,entertainment,hollywood,talent,red carpet,arrivals,warner bros. pictures,the way back premiere,regal la live,celelbrity,warner brothers studios

