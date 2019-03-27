Twitter Making Memes Out of The Avengers: EndGame Posters & It’s Hilarious

Whatever it takes, Twitter is still going to find a way to get these jokes off. While many are still in their feelings about the loss of Shuri, some Twitter users are using the moment that is the Avengers: Endgame movie posters to make hilarious memes.

There is nothing like Twitter coming together in the name of comedy. With the highly-anticipated conclusion to the Infinity Saga just one month away Marvel revealed the new posters which highlight those who survived the decimation in color and those who were victims of it in monochrome.

While fans are excited about the posters, some took advantage of the moment to add their own twists on them. Dr.Strange’s sidekick Wong who is no stranger to being a meme is getting the roasted all over again thanks to his new poster.

Some folks even added Terrence Howard’s version of Rhodey aka War Machine to the poster remembering him for his short stint as the character before he fumbled the bag and Don Cheadle swooped and took over.

You gotta love the internet when moments like this happen, you can check out all of the hilarious versions of the Avengers: Endgame poster below and get ready to “Avenge The Fallen” when the 3-hour epic conclusion arrives in theaters April 26,2019.

Photo: Marvel-Disney

