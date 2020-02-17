Ayesha & Stephen Curry’s Sexy Baecation Pic Proves That The Couple That Plays Together, Stays Together

Say whatever you want about Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry, but what you can’t do is deny that after all these years—and three kids later—the couple is still deeply in love.

Case in point: On Sunday (Feb. 16), the 31-year-old basketball star showed us the receipts by posting up on the ‘Gram a sexy pic of the two on vacation during the NBA All-Star break. In it, Ayesha, rocking a black and green bikini, is wrapped around Stephen’s waist, playfully licking his head.

“Vacation vibes with my one and only like dat!” Stephen wrote.

Ayesha, 30, responded with the hilarious, “You coulda at least popped a filter on this. I love you though.”

OK, Ayesha, we see you keeping it sexy for your man! That, and she looks amazing in that two-piece! Sis, been hitting that gym!

Meanwhile, Stephen wasn’t done showing his wife of 8 years all the love and affection. On Friday (Feb. 14), Stephen posted another pic of the two enjoying their Baecation.

“Happy Vday babayyy! You are all the adjectives and more. Love you! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing!”

Ayesha also made sure she reciprocated the Valentine’s Day adoration by sending a touching message to her boo.

“Chooch I LOVE YOU. Nothing more needs to be said. You’re my everything. All of the things, always. Feeling blessed that we get to breathe the same air everyday and exist together. I’ll never take it for granted. Thank you for being silly with me, laughing with me, loving with me and sometimes for me. I’m a movement by myself but we’re a force when we’re together. Know what I mean? See what I did there? luh you.”

As PEOPLE noted, “The pair, who wed in 2011, celebrated their 8-year anniversary in August. Throughout their marriage they’ve welcomed three children together: daughters Riley, 6, and Ryan, 4, and son Canon, 1.”

So to celebrate this beautiful couple that always enjoys each other’s company, here are 15 times the Currys proved that the couple that plays together, stays together.

Ayesha & Stephen Curry’s Sexy Baecation Pic Proves That The Couple That Plays Together, Stays Together was originally published on hellobeautiful.com