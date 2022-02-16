Azealia Banks Flames Up Kanye West’s Ex Julia Fox, Twitter Is Astonished

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Azealia Banks is known more for her razor-sharp tongue and wit more than music these days and when she decides to use her powers for destruction, it typically causes fireworks online. The latest missive from the talented Bronx rapper occurred when she shared a text message exchange and fight between her and Ye aka Kanye West‘s ex Julia Fox, which has Twitter talking.

From what we can determine, it appears that Fox, 32 was running around saying Banks, 30, was a “junkie” after sharing a text message exchange between the pair when they were friendly. In the exchange, it looks like Banks was asking Fox if she knew anyone who sold a particular type of drug and promised she’d look around. For some reason, things went left when Banks shared more of their text messages, including one Fox threatening to expose the Harlem artist.

Banks did things one better by sharing all of their exchanges and adding her own typical commentary. As Banks notes, she did indeed ask for the drugs but clarified that it wasn’t for her and instead it was for a man she was sleeping with who she referred to as a “ghetto n*gga” with “dirty Brooklyn d*ck.”

Things got ugly when Banks began talking up Fox’s baby son and we won’t be repeating what was said in this space. Further, Banks shared a photo of Fox shooting up heroin, adding to the missives of what she said about the model’s child among other vicious jabs. Some might also recall that Banks already threw shots towards Fox when she went on a rant about Ye’s antics regarding his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and their daughter North.

On Twitter, folks are taking it all in. Anything we share below is for informational purposes and to illustrate the story. We are taking no sides or position in this beef.

