25 years ago on March 9, 1997, the world lost one of the most prolific personalities to ever touch a mic when Brooklyn rap icon The Notorious B.I.G. was murdered in a still-unsolved drive-by shooting in Los Angeles, California.

In the two-and-a-half decades since his tragic demise, Biggie’s legacy has grown exponentially bigger then his famous moniker suggests. With plans for a yearlong 25th anniversary celebration that will also commemorate his would-be 50th birthday already in the works, it appears that, much like the words he spit on Life After Death deep cut “Nasty Boy,” B.I.G.’s memory will continue to go “on and on and on and…”

Speaking of deep cuts, Biggie definitely had a handful of classics in his catalog that rival even some of his biggest hit singles.

In a surprisingly short amount of time, spanning from 1992 up until his death in 1997, the man born Christopher Wallace in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bed-Stuy released two full-length albums and helped spearhead the debut releases for rap collective Junior M.A.F.I.A. and his female protegeé Lil Kim. He achieved major chart success through these releases, ranging from #1 rap singles like “Big Poppa” and the Stay with Me Remix for “One More Chance” to his back-to-back #1 Hot 100 hits with “Hypnotize” and “Mo Money Mo Problems,” respectively.

With all that said, many of the reasons why B.I.G. is still considered to be one of the greatest rappers ever — his former partner in rhyme Diddy even says “OF ALL TIME” — can easily be credited to the album cuts, B-sides and unreleased songs that’ve only seen the light on mixtapes or via leaks.

We’ll always love Big Poppa! Take a moment to remember one of the best to ever do it in rap by checking out 25 deep cuts you can bump today to honor the late hip-hop king:

B.I.G. Forever: 25 Deep Cuts To Honor Biggie On The 25th Anniversary Of His Death was originally published on blackamericaweb.com