Tonight is Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and everything is on the line for the two competing teams, the reigning champions of Golden State versus the Cinderella team the Toronto Raptors.

While it could be the beginning of a legacy or the ending of one, we’re more focused on what the men have been wearing as they arrive to the stadium pre-game this season.

From tailored suits and fedoras, to a casual slay, the men of the NBA are taking chances in more places than just the hardwood.

Take a look at some of the looks that made us clap and cringe throughout the last five games. Who are you rooting for tonight? Let us know in the comments!

Ball Too Hard, Drip So Sick: Here’s All The Fashion From The 2019 NBA Finals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com