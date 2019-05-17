Baltimore’s accent ranks among the top 20 sexiest American accents in the U.S.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

In a survey done by travel brand “Big 7,” using their platform of 1.5 million people, “Baltimorese” ranked as the nation’s 18th sexiest accent out of 50. Peep their definition of Baltimorese below:

Baltimorese: Similar to Philly speak (but according to our survey, not as sexy), Baltimore residents will commonly pronounce mirror as “mere” and water as “wooder”. The key feature of the Baltimore accent is identified by a sound change called “fronting back vowels”, where words like goose sound more like “gewse”.

Alabama was just under Baltimore at number seventeen and Piedmont, Virginia just above, at number nineteen.

The number one sexiest accent in America is the Texas accent, and last place in number fifty was Long Island, New York, according to survey.

Baltimoreans are sounding off on the honor. Check out their responses below, ending with your phone calls into Dre Johnson during his Breakfast Bite segment.

Baltimore Accent One of America’s Top 20 Sexiest Accents was originally published on 92q.com