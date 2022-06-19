Baltimore AFRAM: Neyo, Yung Bleu, DJ QuickSilva & More!

CLOSE
Happy Juneteenth Baltimore! Afram 2022. returned to the Druid Hill Park this year and it was LIT! It was such a good vibe and everyone seemed to really enjoy themselves.
Plus, the performances were top tier! From Lil Key and our own Dj Quicksilva to the headliner Neyo, it was a party for all ages!
Check out some of the performances from Saturday below!
1. Yung Bleu at Baltimore AframSource:Airiel Sharice
2. Neyo at Baltimore AframSource:Airiel Sharice
3. Neyo at Baltimore AframSource:Airiel Sharice
4. Money Jake & DJ QuickSilva at Baltimore Afram
5. Money Jake & DJ QuickSilva at Baltimore AframSource:Airiel Sharice
6. DJ QuickSilva — KSWIFT TributeSource:Airiel Sharice
7. Baltimore Club Music – DJ QuickSilva
8. The AM Clique & DJ QuickSilvaSource:Airiel Sharice
9. Hey, You KnuckleheadsSource:Airiel Sharice
10. Full RecapSource:Baltimore_Afram
