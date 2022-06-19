Baltimore AFRAM: Neyo, Yung Bleu, DJ QuickSilva & More!

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Happy Juneteenth Baltimore! Afram 2022. returned to the Druid Hill Park this year and it was LIT! It was such a good vibe and everyone seemed to really enjoy themselves.

Plus, the performances were top tier! From Lil Key and our own Dj Quicksilva to the headliner Neyo, it was a party for all ages!

Check out some of the performances from Saturday below!

