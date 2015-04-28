Baltimore Riots 2015: The Aftermath was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
1. Neighborhood kids lend a hand cleaning up protesters destruction in #Baltimore #cnn #cnnlive #cnnbrk
2. Finding the rule of law this morning in street cleaning parking restrictions: oddly comforting. #baltimore
3. Smoke continues to pour out of buildings. #aftermath #riots #baltimore
4. #baltimore
5. Volunteers are joining together this morning to clean up damage. #Baltimore #staystrong #BaltimoreRiots #prayingforBaltimore @abc2news
6. #Unite as one for our #Future #ShitIsReal #StandUp #WakeUp #Baltimore #Detroit
7. Maryland residents and officers are working together to clean up the city after the destruction.
8. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is out in the streets thanking officers and citizens for helping to clean up #Baltimore.
10. Watch #NBC4DC to find out what you missed while you were asleep.
11. Police State #baltimore #pennnorth #nojusticenopeace #ripfreddie #reservoirhill #riot
12. Just got back from helping clean up looted stores in our neighborhood. So proud of our neighbors! Not only did they save most of the local hardware store last night, but look at all these people who came out to help.#Baltimore #cleanup #proud #neighbors #thanks
14. #baltimore
