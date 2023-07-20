Barbie Dreams! See Your Faves Slay In Shades of Pink

On Wednesdays, we wear pink!
Pink is one of the most popular colors on the planet. It can be playful, powerful, enchanting, and passionate all in one swoop. It can also be dainty, soft, and surprising (think: Camron’s iconic pink fur coat and pink phone photo).
With the upcoming release of the new Barbie film, pink is the trendiest color on the planet. Dubbed, “Barbiecore,” pink is the new black.
“A much-welcomed mood-booster after the last few years, ‘Barbiecore’ is all about embracing vibrant hues — particularly the doll’s signature hot pink — in everyday life,” Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson said in a statement to Good Morning America. Combined with retro trends from the 2000s, pink is the color of the summer. “With many nostalgic for simpler, sunnier, and more carefree times, it only makes sense that this ’80s-inspired, unapologetically pink aesthetic is taking center stage as the ‘it’ style of the summer,” Johnson added.
Celebrities have been tapping into every shade from rose gold to peak Barbiecore to create memorable looks. They’ve allowed pink to bring drama to their outwear, sparkle to their stage costumes, and sexy to their red carpet moments.
See how some of your favorite celebrities have slayed in different shades of color below.
1. Issa RaeSource:Getty
Rae showed off her chiseled abs in a rose pink two-piece set at the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party in London.
2. Issa RaeSource:Getty
Later that day Rae wore a glistening pink skirt with an edgy white top.
3. Issa RaeSource:Getty
Rae dominated the red carpet in a magenta minidress and matching clutch.
4. Issa RaeSource:Getty
Rae attended a film premiere in a powerful ballet slipper set.
5. Issa RaeSource:Getty
She attended another premiere in a pink Marc Bouwer gown with a dramatic bow accent. The look was styled by the amazing Wouri Vice.
6. ZendayaSource:Getty
Zendaya slayed in a pastel pink gown covered in rosettes below the bodice at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.
7. ZendayaSource:Getty
Zendaya became the face of Valentino in 2020. She wore a powerful hot pink pantsuit from the brand to their Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week. The look was styled by Law Roach.
8. Keke PalmerSource:Getty
Keke Palmer rocked a pink tulle number from Christian Siriano to the TIME100 Next Gala in 2022.
9. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
The frontrunner for the Donna Summer biopic served disco realness at Beautycon in 2019! We can’t wait to see what she wears to the newly revamped beauty festival.
10. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
She rocked another pink mini to the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.
11. Lupita Nyong’oSource:Getty
Lupita Nyong’o wore a classic pink look to the Pimlico Race Track in 2022.
12. Lupita Nyong’oSource:Getty
She wore a relaxed mauve jumpsuit to the Los Angeles opening of Noma that same year.
13. Regina KingSource:Getty
Regina King was the picture of elegance in a satin pink gown at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards in 2019.
14. Regina HallSource:Getty
Regina Hall wore a fun hot pink suit to the Daytime Beauty Awards in 2021.
15. BeyoncéSource:Getty
Beyoncé serenaded a sea of do gooders at the Global Citizen Festival wearing a pink Ashi Studio gown.
16. BeyoncéSource:Getty
She went more risque with a pink look on her ongoing Renaissance tour.
17. Alicia KeysSource:Getty
Most people are too timid to wear pink as outerwear but Alicia Keys made it look easy on the streets of New York.
18. LizzoSource:Getty
Lizzo put in werk wearing a sheeny pink jumpsuit on stage.
19. LizzoSource:Getty
She wore the same shade but a drastically different silhouette at the 2023 BRIT Awards.
20. Lori HarveySource:PrettyLittleThing
Lori Harvey sizzled in the hot pink one-piece from her collection with PrettyLittleThing.
21. Meagan GoodSource:Getty
Good picked a clingy flamingo number for a party celebrating her Lapalme Magazine cover in 2019.
22. Megan GoodSource:Getty
Good chose a column skirt and crop top with contrasting shades for a 2019 premiere.
23. Grace ByersSource:Getty
Byers wore a one-sleeved satin mini to a premiere at the AMC Magic Johnson in 2021.
24. Shoniqua ShandaiSource:Getty
Shandai had fun with a pink look featuring oversized sequins at a recent SCAD event.
25. Nicki MinajSource:Getty
Nicki Minaj, a long term pink devotee, presented the Artist of the Year award at the 2022 MTV VMAs wearing a glamorous pink gown.
26. Nicki MinajSource:Getty
She performed that same evening wearing a bubblegum pink look.
27. Nicki MinajSource:Getty
A master of camp, she arrived at the 2019 Met Gala in her signature color for “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”
28. Cardi B.Source:Getty
Cardi B. wore an elaborate pink gown to this year’s Met Gala. It was the first of two looks she wore that evening.
29. Cardi B.Source:Getty
The rapper sported the color casually during her pregnancy proving its versatility.
