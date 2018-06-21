Bare Baes: 22 Selfies Of Celebrities Without Makeup

In honor of National Selfie day, check out these beauties rocking fresh faces on the ‘gram.
1. That pregnancy glow has Cardi’s skin on 1000.
2. Beautiful Beyonce definitely #WokeUpLikeThis.
3. Rihanna, the social media queen, is bare and beautiful.
4. Yesss, Teyana!
5. Kehlani has the babiest baby face in the game.
6. Nicki Minaj debuted her au naturel look this year and fans went crazy.
7. Gabrielle Union is a natural beauty who ages like fine wine.
8. Ciara is pregnant, makeup-free, and glowing.
9. Okayyy, Kash Doll! We see you.
10. Kim Kardashian and Blac Chyna are MILFs with or without makeup.
11. J.Lo proves more & more everyday that she’s ‘real.’
12. Adriana Lima is the epitome of natural beauty.
13. Jourdan Dunn looks like a Victoria’s Secret model even when she’s waking up.
14. Cara Delevingne is another #FLAWLESS supermodel.
15. Rita Ora is blemish free and beautiful.
16. Miley Cyrus rubs her makeup-free face against her dog’s.
17. Kourtney Kardashian is effortlessly gorg.
18. Lorde gives you a glimpse of her intimate side.
19. Hilary Duff #WokeupLikeThis.
20. Demi Lovato’s bare face is captivating.
21. Snooki is all smiles and over the heavy makeup from her “Jersey Shore” days.
22. Cameron Diaz is beyond bare and beautiful.
