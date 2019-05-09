Baker gave a flippant response to the backlash, first denying that the imagery was racist.
“Sorry my gag pic of the little fella in the posh outfit has whipped some up. Never occurred to me because, well, mind not diseased,” he wrote, then added, “Once again. Sincere apologies for the stupid unthinking gag pic earlier. Was supposed to be joke about royals vs circus animals in posh clothes but interpreted as about monkeys & race, so rightly deleted.”
BBC Host Fired After Comparing The Royal Baby To A Chimp was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com