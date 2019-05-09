HomePhotos

BBC Host Fired After Comparing The Royal Baby To A Chimp

Posted 21 hours ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Newzealand HouseVia Madamenoire:

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was only born three days ago, but the racial attacks regarding his mixed-race heritage are already peaking to the surface.

On Thursday, BBC host Danny Baker, 61, took to Twitter to announce he was fired from his position after making a disgusting, racist, joke in reference to the little bundle of joy.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Baker gave a flippant response to the backlash, first denying that the imagery was racist.

“Sorry my gag pic of the little fella in the posh outfit has whipped some up. Never occurred to me because, well, mind not diseased,” he wrote, then added, “Once again. Sincere apologies for the stupid unthinking gag pic earlier. Was supposed to be joke about royals vs circus animals in posh clothes but interpreted as about monkeys & race, so rightly deleted.”

BBC Host Fired After Comparing The Royal Baby To A Chimp was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close