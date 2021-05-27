Happy 50th Birthday Left Eye: The Best 90s Throwback Pics Of Lisa Lopes

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Born on May 27, 1971, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes would have turned 50 years old today. Adored by fans across the globe, Left Eye was the most colorfully outspoken member of TLC, and today we take a quick look back at her iconic style that will forever be linked to 90s pop culture.

It’s hard to believe it has been 19 years since we lost Lopes. Time goes on, but the music and memories remain. Check out the gallery below for a trip down memory lane.

