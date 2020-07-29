“Those that don’t got it, can’t show it. Those that got it, can’t hide it.”
Today is National Lipstick Day, it is an ode to one of most women’s favorite beauty products. The bible says, “he who finds a wife finds a good thing” and while we aren’t arguing that point, the book of beauty states, they who find a good lippie have found favor in the eyes of the beauty Gawds. This means that today is the perfect day to find favor in hues of red, pink, purple, and any other color you can think of.
I know that when many of you think about beauty products, including lipstick, your mind immediately goes to larger brands like Loreal, MAC Cosmetics, and Nars. While these are all amazing brands, there are others who require that same energy. Black-owned beauty brands deserve a whole lot more love and light than they receive. No, they may not boast the longevity, cult following, or respect of spaces like BeautyCon and NYFW but they are doing amazing things. Like Pat McGrath becoming a billionaire thanks to her brand, Supa’s The Crayon Case selling out and making millions in a matter of minutes and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty creating what is one of the most inclusive beauty brands to date.
So yeah, while we are still out here in these streets (or at home) being radical, righteous, and trying to avoid “The Rona” during the highly energized Black Lives Matter Movement we can still keep it cute. Oh and nothing says cute and Black Lives Matter like supporting black-owned businesses on National Lipstick Day or any other day because every day is an opportunity to celebrate Black culture.
Just in case you need a little direction, we are sharing a few of our faves, get into it sis!
Celebrate National Lipstick Day By Shopping These Black-Owned Brands was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Iman Cosmetics
We begin with an OG. Iman Cosmetics has been in the game for a while with its owner being one of the first black supermodels. Oh and guess what, they are having a 2 for $10 sell now through Friday.
2. Pat McGrath
Speaking of OG’s, Pat McGrath went from beating faces for others to creating a billion-dollar brand that is recognized and celebrated all over the globe. Today you can shop Muva’s high-end lippies for 50% off.
3. Fenty Beauty
Rihanna is a boss in many spaces, including beauty. She may not be willing to give us new music just yet but she is making sure that we stay on beat ( you get it). Did I mention the entire MatteMoiselle collection is buy one get one free today?
4. The Crayon Case
While Supa and her brand The Crayon Case may be considered a “juvie (in my best NOLO accent)” in the business of beauty, she is making plenty of bank. Did I mention all of the energy the brand is putting into assuring that the trans community is visible in beauty too?
5. The Lip Bar
Forget getting chocolate wasted, lets head to the LipBar and get lit. This indie brand is now sold in Target and consists of more than dope lippies. Oh and before I forget they are having a BOGO sale on lippies today.
6. Juvia’s Place
The African inspired brand Juvia’s Place is one that caters to every woman in every way. Each collection that the brand drops has something for the fairest of complexions to the most melanated — their “The Nudes” lip collect are the receipts.
7. Beauty Bakerie
Whoever said, “too many bakers,
not enough cake” clearly hadn’t discovered Beauty Bakerie because all they serve up is cake by the pound.
While we could name many more, this is a great place to begin because we have coins to spend. While we are on the subject of beautiful black women, lipstick and Black Lives Matter, we want justice for Breonna Taylor, NOW!