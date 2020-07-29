CLOSE
Celebrate National Lipstick Day By Shopping These Black-Owned Brands

Posted July 29, 2020

  “Those that don’t got it, can’t show it. Those that got it, can’t hide it.”

Today is National Lipstick Day, it is an ode to one of most women’s favorite beauty products. The bible says, “he who finds a wife finds a good thing” and while we aren’t arguing that point, the book of beauty states, they who find a good lippie have found favor in the eyes of the beauty Gawds. This means that today is the perfect day to find favor in hues of red, pink, purple, and any other color you can think of.

I know that when many of you think about beauty products, including lipstick, your mind immediately goes to larger brands like Loreal, MAC Cosmetics, and Nars. While these are all amazing brands, there are others who require that same energy. Black-owned beauty brands deserve a whole lot more love and light than they receive. No, they may not boast the longevity, cult following, or respect of spaces like BeautyCon and NYFW but they are doing amazing things. Like Pat McGrath becoming a billionaire thanks to her brand, Supa’s The Crayon Case selling out and making millions in a matter of minutes and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty creating what is one of the most inclusive beauty brands to date.

So yeah, while we are still out here in these streets (or at home) being radical, righteous, and trying to avoid “The Rona” during the highly energized Black Lives Matter Movement we can still keep it cute. Oh and nothing says cute and Black Lives Matter like supporting black-owned businesses on National Lipstick Day or any other day because every day is an opportunity to celebrate Black culture.

Just in case you need a little direction, we are sharing a few of our faves, get into it sis!

1. Iman Cosmetics

We begin with an OG. Iman Cosmetics has been in the game for a while with its owner being one of the first black supermodels. Oh and guess what, they are having a 2 for $10 sell now through Friday.

 

2. Pat McGrath

DIVINE SKIN ⚡️⚡️⚡️ The GORGEOUS @laporcshia serves RADIANCE in full face #patmcgrathlabs, featuring the skin-perfecting #SublimePerfection The System, #MothershipVI Midnight Sun Eye Palette & all three shades of the Mini Lip Gloss Trio in 'RED OPULENCE' ⚡️⚡️⚡️ Shop the look NOW on PATMcGRATH.COM #PMGHowTo FACE — Prep the skin with Sublime Perfection Primer using fingertips — Buff an even layer of Sublime Perfection Foundation in ‘MEDIUM DEEP 28’ into the skin with the Sublime Perfection Foundation Brush — Brighten the under eyes with Sublime Perfection Concealer in ‘MEDIUM DEEP 26’ using the Sublime Perfection Concealer brush — Layer Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in ‘BRONZE’ onto the high points of the skin with fingertips — Set the under eyes with the Blurring Under-Eye Powder in ‘DEEP’ — Set the face with Sublime Perfection Setting Powder in ‘MEDIUM 3’ & ‘MEDIUM DEEP 4’ using the Sublime Perfection Powder Brush EYES 一 Smudge PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil onto the inner & outer third of the lid & blend outwards with a small blending brush 一 Press ’JUBILEE’ pigment onto the lid with a finger 一 Emphasize above the crease & outer corner with 'BLITZ VIOLET ORCHID' pigment from Mothership VI: Midnight Sun using a small blending brush 一 Define the waterline with PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in ‘XTREME BLACK’ 一 Blend ’TABOO’ eye shadow along the lower lash line with a small blending brush 一 Highlight the inner corner with ’JUBILEE’ pigment 一 Curl the lashes & apply FetishEYES Mascara LIPS 一 Apply ‘CELESTIAL RUBY’ Lust Lacquer to the top & bottom lip 一 Add dimension to the outer edges of the lip with ‘BLOOD 2’ Lust Gloss 一 Emphasize the center of the lips with ‘CARNAL DESIRE’ Lust Gloss

Speaking of OG’s, Pat McGrath went from beating faces for others to creating a billion-dollar brand that is recognized and celebrated all over the globe. Today you can shop Muva’s high-end lippies for 50% off.

3. Fenty Beauty

Rihanna is a boss in many spaces, including beauty. She may not be willing to give us new music just yet but she is making sure that we stay on beat ( you get it). Did I mention the entire MatteMoiselle collection is buy one get one free today?

4. The Crayon Case

One of our newest #CrayonCuties @dee_glam_makeupartistry is showing out with #TheBlushBinder ⁣ ⁣ #MatteStix are still BOGO FREE!⁣ ⁣ School Supplies⁣ 🖍 The Blush Binder⁣ 🖍 Black Marker Mascara ⁣ 🖍 Highlighter Concealer #23⁣ 🖍 Add Lash black pack 3rd pair ⁣ 🖍 Blackboard Matte Stix⁣ 🖍 Chalk Dust N⁣ ⁣ 📦 Free Shipping on All Orders over $100 Text “CRAYON” to 88209 for money off your order 😘 ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ By signing up via text, you agree to receive recurring automated marketing text messages from The Crayon Case at the cell number used when signing up. Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply HELP for help and STOP to cancel. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply. View Terms (https://www.thecrayoncase.com/pages/terms-conditions) & Privacy (https://www.thecrayoncase.com/pages/privacy-policy).

While Supa and her brand The Crayon Case may be considered a “juvie (in my best NOLO accent)” in the business of beauty, she is making plenty of bank. Did I mention all of the energy the brand is putting into assuring that the trans community is visible in beauty too?

5. The Lip Bar

Forget getting chocolate wasted, lets head to the LipBar and get lit. This indie brand is now sold in Target and consists of more than dope lippies. Oh and before I forget they are having a BOGO sale on lippies today.

6. Juvia’s Place

The African inspired brand Juvia’s Place is one that caters to every woman in every way. Each collection that the brand drops has something for the fairest of complexions to the most melanated — their “The Nudes” lip collect are the receipts.

7. Beauty Bakerie

Whoever said, “too many bakers,

not enough cake” clearly hadn’t discovered Beauty Bakerie because all they serve up is cake by the pound.

While we could name many more, this is a great place to begin because we have coins to spend. While we are on the subject of beautiful black women, lipstick and Black Lives Matter, we want justice for Breonna Taylor, NOW!

