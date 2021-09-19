HomeHair

Hair To Slay: The Best Glam Moments At The 2021 Emmy Awards

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off with celebrities like Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, Michaela Coel and Niecy Nash serving melanin and glam on the red carpet.

While their gowns get most of the glory, their glam is always on point. Textured tresses and buzz cuts round out our best hair moments of the night.

Keep scrolling to see who’s hair, nails and jewels outshined the rest.

1. Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel Source:Getty

Michaela Coel’s buzz cut took her custom Christopher John Rogers look to the next level. Styled by Zerina Akers, Coel complete her look with a diamond necklace and tribal  earrings. 

2. Issa Rae

Issa Rae Source:Getty

Issa Rae glowed in Aliette, showing off her melanin and curves in the chain metal gown. The “Insecure” creator’s natural tresses were slayed by Felicia Leatherwood. She’s wearing jewels by Fernando Jorge.

3. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty

Cynthia Erivo brought the glam with white nails to match her white gown and platinum blonde buzz cut. She’s wearing Roberto Coin jewelry valued at $588,880.

4. Samira Wiley

Samira Wiley Source:Getty

Samira Wiley gave us a tussled shaved side look to compliment her polka dot suit.

5. Angela Bassett 

Angela Bassett  Source:Getty

Queen Angela Bassett hit the red carpet with textured tresses pulled back into a voluminous ponytail by celebrity hair stylist Randy Stodghill.

6. Jurnee Smollett

Jurnee Smollett Source:Getty

Jurnee Smollett’s tamed pompadour by Nikki Nelms adds the perfect dose of edgy glam to her Dior gown. She’s wearing Bulgari jewels and Louboutin shoes.

7. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Source:Getty

Kerry Washington’s sleek long ponytail was the perfect style to compliment her custom gown by Etro. Styled by Law Roach, she’s wearing De Beers Jewellers.

8. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty

Tym Wallace slayed Taraji’s top knot bun for the 2021 Emmys. It was the perfect hairstyle for her plunging see-through sequin gown by Elie Saab. She’s wearing Roberto Coin Cento Pharaoh earrings valued at $158,020.

9. Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash’s high Hollywood glam hair doesn’t disappoint. Celebrity hairstylist Davontae’ Washington put the finishing touches on this gorg glam look. 

