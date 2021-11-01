Best Halloween Costumes & Celeb Looks 2021! [PHOTOS]

It’s Halloween of 2021, and we couldn’t be more excited to show the best costumes! While most people are looking forward to the parties, the haunted houses and trick-or-treating, what we always look towards are the celebrity costumes and how people overall came up with the most creative, funny or celebrity look alike costumes!
From Rihanna dressing like Gunna, Ciara as Selena, Megan Thee Stallion as Curela, Lil Nas X as Voldemort from Harry Potter, Philly Dayija as Queen Latifah from ‘Set it Off’, model Tabria Majors’ amazing recreation of Ciara’s throwback videos and looks to rapper Nia Kay as rapper The Brat herself, people really threw down for this Halloween!
Check out the best costume looks below!
1. G-Herbo & son as Dr. Evil & his Mini Me from Austin Powers
2. Rihanna as Gunna
3. Lil Nas X as Voldemort from Harry Potter
4. Couple as Beyonce & Jay-Z Tiffany Commercial
5. Megan Thee Stallion as Curella
6. Guy as Grand Rising (with Red Flags) lol
7. Woman as Saucy Santana
8. Ciara as Selana
9. Russell Westbrook & Wife as Chuckie & Bride
10. Philly Dayjia aka Meatball as Queen Latifah from ‘Set it Off’
11. Cardi B & Offset Daughter (Kulture) as Princess Tiana
12. Nene La Shiro (fashion designer) as Lil Nas X
13. Bryon Javar as Dennis Rodman
Shout out to celebrity stylist Bryon Javar for taking us back to this 1996 epic wedding picture of Dennis Rodman. Bryon nailed this look from the hair on down to the dress. Two snaps and a clap for Bryon’s costume for sure!
14. Lizzo as Dani Ardor from the horror film ‘Midsommar’
We are not sure if Lizzo was heading to a Halloween party, but if she was – she killed it! This black, gray, and white floral look by Thom Browne screams stylish spooky!
15. Natalie Nunn as Lil Kim
This famous Lil Kim 1999 VMA’s look never gets old! When celebrity stylist Misa Hylton put this look on Lil Kim that day, we are sure she had no idea she was making history! The Bad Girls Club star absolutely slaughtered this look!
16. Megan Thee Stallion as Hellraiser
17. Tamron Hall as Cardi B
And the winner is….Tamron Hall! We know Cardi B has to be somewhere tickled by this costume because Tamron worked this look! She did an excellent job of portraying a pregnant Cardi B at the BET awards. Some of her followers even thought she was pregnant! If we had a top 5 costume list for 2021, this would definitely be on it.
18. Tabria Majors as Ciara
Tabria Majors made our mouths drop with her rendition of “Goodies” and 1″, 2 Step” by Ciara. She nailed every part of these videos, and we are still in awe of her dancing skills.
19. Chloe Bailey As Lola From “Shark Tale”
Chloe Bailey looked stunning in this super sexy, cut-out, sheer body suit as she channeled Lola from “Shark Tale.”