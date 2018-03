BEST IN SHOW: Women Empowerment At Tracy Reese And Tome, Plus A Renaissance At Altuzzara,

Tracy Reese showed us her feminine frocks (which she’s undoubtedly known for); however, mixed in some smart, tailored pieces perfect to take you from the office to a stylish after 5 affair. Tome was clearly inspired by the Women’s March, with the back of their blazer having bananas and a sparkly ‘GG,” which stands for Guerrilla Girls, the all-female, anonymous, art coalition fighting for women’s rights on a global scale. Altuzzara didn’t disappoint with their beautiful embellishments and played heavily on texture. See all the best from the runway at Day 4 of New York Fashion Week.

Tracy Reese showed us her feminine frocks (which she's undoubtedly known for); however, mixed in some smart, tailored pieces perfect to take you from the office to a stylish after 5 affair. Tome was clearly inspired by the Women's March, with the back of their blazer having bananas and a sparkly 'GG," which stands for Guerrilla Girls, the all-female, anonymous, art coalition fighting for women's rights on a global scale. Altuzzara didn't disappoint with their beautiful embellishments and played heavily on texture. See all the best from the runway at Day 4 of New York Fashion Week.