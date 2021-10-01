Drippiest Looks From The BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 [Photos]

The 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards was one for for the books at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.
Celebrities like Tyler The Creator, Latto, Fat Joe & many more hit the red carpet before the taping of the annual celebration of the best in hip hop music.
Watch the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, October 5 at 9 PM ET.
1. Director X
Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Director X attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)
2. Paul Wall and Yung Bleu
Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Paul Wall and Yung Bleu attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)
3. D.C. Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller of 85 South
Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: (L-R) D.C. Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller of 85 South attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)
4. Kidd Kenn
Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Kidd Kenn attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)
5. DreamDoll and Ari Fletcher
Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: (L-R) DreamDoll, guest and Ari Fletcher attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)
6. Symba
Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Symba attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)
7. Paul Wall and Fat Joe
Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Paul Wall and Fat Joe attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)
8. Young Thug, Nelly, and Gunna
Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Young Thug, Nelly, and Gunna attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)
9. Fivio Foreign
Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Fivio Foreign attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)
10. DreamDoll and Erica Banks
Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: (L-R) DreamDoll and Erica Banks attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)
11. Benny the Butcher
Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Benny the Butcher attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)
12. IDK
Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: IDK attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)
13. Jacky Oh and D.C. Young Fly
Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Jacky Oh (L) and D.C. Young Fly (C) attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)
14. Lore’l
Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Lore’l attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)
15. Doechii
Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Doechii attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)
16. Tyler The Creator
Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Tyler The Creator attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)
17. Latto
Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Latto attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)
18. Young Thug
Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Young Thug attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)
19. Baby Keem
Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Baby Keem attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)
20. BIA
Source:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: BIA attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)
Drippiest Looks From The BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
