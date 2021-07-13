93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

There are some things in the makeup world that will never go out of style: a sun-kissed complexion; a gorgeous highlight; natural sculpted brows; fluffy lashes; and a gorgeous nude lipstick that can work for a casual beat or a full glam makeup look.

When it comes to finding the right nude shade, Black women sometimes go through trial and error to find a winner. Thanks to formulas that gives us a washed out complexion or look ashy on our skin, searching for the right shade to complement our complexion is a task within itself.

It’s clear that nude lipsticks are not created equal — especially for brown girls that have two shades on their lips. So, finding the right shade to complement your skin comes down to figuring out your undertones. Just like figuring out your foundation match, knowing your undertones can go a long way in helping you accomplish an MUA-approved beauty beat.

The process of identifying your undertone is pretty simple. Ipsy shares that anyone with a blue or dark purple tint has cool undertones. Greenish veins point to warm undertones. If you can’t figure out the color, you likely have neutral undertones.

With that rule in mind, navigating the nude lipstick lane is a bit easier. Ready to find your nude lipstick match? We’ve got you covered! Grab your credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection and get ready to shop the best nude lipsticks for melanin-rich skin tones.

5 Nude Lipsticks All Black Women Should Add To Their Makeup Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com