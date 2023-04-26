Happy Birthday, T-Boz: The Best Of T-Boz On Her 53rd Birthday

Tionne Watkins better known as T-boz of TLC is celebrating her 53rd birthday today.
Born in Des Moines, Iowa, T-boz moved to Atlanta, Georgia as a child, where she met who would later be her group mates, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas.
The three formed TLC and went on to become one of the most successful girl groups of all time!
However, across the years, T-Boz has shown fans that she has a pure heart and despite health challenges, she’s continued to be an inspiration to her loving fans worldwide, and her impact is still felt today,
To honor T-Boz on her birthday, here are some moments throughout her career that we won’t forget!
1. That Time T-Boz Was A Guest On “Living Single”
2. T-Boz & Chilli’s First Public Appearance Following The Passing Of Left-Eye
3. Her Battle With Sickle Cell & Surviving A Brain Tumor
4.
5. TLC Fanmail Tour
6. The Release Of Waterfalls
7. T-Boz Singing An Acoustic Version of Unpretty
8. The Release Of No Scrubs
9. The Release Of What About Your Friends
10. The Release Of “Touch Myself”
11. The Time She Talked About FIling Bankruptcy
-
