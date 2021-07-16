93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Black women have been using protective styles as a way to minimize daily maintenance for centuries. Although women default to protective styles year-round, there’s usually a spike in braided, crocheted, or long-lasting updo’s in the summer months. The official stamp of vacation season is a fresh set of braids right before you hop on a plane to head to that tropical destination.

Last summer I experienced limited travel. With Covid turning international and state-side travel upside down, protective styles didn’t seem too appealing to me. Working from home limited my human interaction so I was alright with tucking my hair away in a bun or doing the occasional twist out when I decided to go outside. Fast forward to this year, I’ve had a different hairstyle in rotation over the last couple of months.

Despite the plethora of protective styles out there to try, I’m always lost on what to do next. After hours of scrolling Black stylists’ Instagram pages for inspiration, I usually come up with 1-2 ideas to test out. If you’re looking for inspiration on your next vacation hairdo, then we’ve got you covered. Check out 5 fun protective styles to try before you jetset to your next island.

5 Protective Styles To Help You Power Through Vacation Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com