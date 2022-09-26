93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna is headling Super Bowl LVII and social media is absolutely loving it.

Yesterday, before a slew of Week 3 games across the NFL got underway, the league made noise by declaring the nine-time Grammy winner as the next main Super Bowl halftime performer. No other artists have been announced at this time.

Rihanna, who declined the league’s first request to headline their biggest game back in 2019, made the announcement alongside the NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music. The Super Bowl will be played on February 12th in Glendale, Arizona.

Rihanna is one of the best-selling female musicians of all time and will join a lengthy list of R&B and hip-hop SB performers. Last year Jay-Z managed to get hip-hop royalty Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent on the same stage. The year before that The Weeknd shouldered the load by himself.

What is your favorite Super Bowl halftime performance? Are you excited to see Rihanna on that halftime stage?!

Keep scrolling to see our favorite SB performances (descending by year, newest to oldest) EVER!

The Best R&B and Hip Hop Super Bowl Performances of All Time was originally published on wzakcleveland.com