Posted February 12, 2018
BET Social Media Awards Highlights was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
View this post on Instagram @kendallkyndall went home with the #SocialHustle Award at the 2018 #BETSocialAwards 🔥🔥 #BET @BET @bethertv #kendallkyndall #weownsocial A post shared by JaGurl TV (@jagurltv) on Feb 11, 2018 at 8:48pm PST
View this post on Instagram #bet #betsocialawards #kashdoll #blackamericandoll #americandoll #blackbarbie 🎀 A post shared by Kash Doll Trivia🎀 (@kashdolltrivia) on Feb 11, 2018 at 9:26pm PST
View this post on Instagram The highlight of the first ever tribiute to social media Trail Blazers #BetSocialAwards was Amanda Seales spoken word titled #blackgirlmagic. The poet began with a well known introduction, just as a Black Woman that’s about to read you for filth, “ First of all” ........ swipe left to see the entire piece. ________________________________________________________ All videos courtesy of Instagram ________________________________________________________ #sprinklingblackgirlmagic #evolutionoftheblackwoman #blackgirlmagic A post shared by Elle Parker (@sprinklingblackgirlmagic) on Feb 12, 2018 at 6:10am PST
View this post on Instagram Blessings to the founders of the Women's March: Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez, Linda Sarsour, and Bob Bland! #BETSocialAwards #WeOwnSocial A post shared by BET Her TV (@bethertv) on Feb 12, 2018 at 9:25am PST
View this post on Instagram Congratulations to @blameitonkway for winning the #LMAOS award at the #BETSocialAwards ! #JaGurlTV #weownsocial #blameitonkway #BET @bet @bethertv @lalasizahands89 #lalasizahands89 A post shared by JaGurl TV (@jagurltv) on Feb 11, 2018 at 7:42pm PST
View this post on Instagram Give it up for your favorite and funniest #mcm today! Recap from the B.E.T Social Awards @theshiggyshow @majahhype #malegrooming #behindthescenes #bet #betsocialawards #makeup #motd #makeupartist A post shared by natasha denis (@tashnd) on Feb 12, 2018 at 10:21am PST
