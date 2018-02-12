BET Social Media Awards Highlights

View this post on Instagram

The highlight of the first ever tribiute to social media Trail Blazers #BetSocialAwards was Amanda Seales spoken word titled #blackgirlmagic. The poet began with a well known introduction, just as a Black Woman that’s about to read you for filth, “ First of all” ........ swipe left to see the entire piece. ________________________________________________________ All videos courtesy of Instagram ________________________________________________________ #sprinklingblackgirlmagic #evolutionoftheblackwoman #blackgirlmagic