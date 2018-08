Continue reading @Betta_Mo & 93.9 WKYS Help Raise Money For Santa Cause ’18

@Betta_Mo & 93.9 WKYS Help Raise Money For Santa Cause '18

#SantaCause is a charitable campaign that raises funds annually for Safe Shores DC to help sexually and physically mistreated youth. In this year 6 of the campaign, our goal is to raise $50,000 to enable Safe Shores to provide these free services. Some of the services they provide are therapy, clothing, snacks and school supplies. They also provide forensic and clinical services to the children they serve. CLICK HERE TO DONATE