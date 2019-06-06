BeyHive Swarms On Warriors Owner’s Wife For Invading Beyonce’s Space, Forces Her To Disable IG Account

When it comes to invading Beyoncé’s personal space… DON’T. Nicole Curran wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob is learning that when it comes to Queen Bey, the hive is very protective. She was stung multiple times on social media after she got to close to Bey.

The incident in question came when Curran leaned over the “Lemonade” singer while speaking to her husband Jay-Z resulting in Beyoncé looking very “bothered.” ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne spoke with Lacob’s wife about the ordeal, and she tearfully revealed to the NBA insider that along with the tons of bee emoji’s in her IG comments she has also received death threats as well forcing her to disable her Instagram account.

Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the “incident “ with Beyoncé last night. She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran further explained that she was asking Hova if he wanted a vodka soda and only leaned over into Beyoncé’s space because she could not hear whether or not if we wanted a lime in his drink due to crowd noise. She didn’t think anything was wrong at the time until she got home and saw all of the texts from friends telling her to check her social media account.

Curran says Jay Z asked for a vodka soda. She asked if he wanted lime with that. But it was loud in Oracle and she couldn’t hear, so she leaned over. That’s where the photos of Beyoncé looking askance at her come from. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran said she had no idea anything was even amiss until she got home and started seeing texts from friends and checked her social media. She’s invited Jay Z and Beyoncé to the game 3-4 times before. Last night she says she asked if they wanted drinks. Beyoncé asked for water — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Despite there being a logical explanation about what went down courtside, the hive did what they do best and dragged Curran. As mentioned above, they did their detective work found her IG and let her know she messed with the wrong despite it being an honest mistake.

Whether you believe or not she deserved the social media backlash is one thing, but sending her death threats is doing absolutely too much. Anyway, you can see all of the Tweets sent Currans way for getting entirely too close to Beyoncé and speaking to her husband below.

Photo: Steve Russell / Getty

BeyHive Swarms On Warriors Owner’s Wife For Invading Beyonce’s Space, Forces Her To Disable IG Account was originally published on hiphopwired.com