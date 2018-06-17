EverythingIsLove: Beyoncé And JAY-Z Drop New Album, Black Twitter Loses It

If you were wondering when Beyoncé was dropping new music, you don’t have to anymore. It’s finally here!

On Saturday (June 16), Queen Bey and hubby JAY-Z announced their new joint album, “Everything is Love,” which is streaming on Tidal. They also released a video for “Apesh*t” that was shot at the Louvre Museum in Paris…and trust us, it’s stunning.

Of course, Black Twitter lost it! Here are some of the best tweets out there on The Carters’ Internet.

