This Video Of Meghan Markle Hugging Beyonce Is The Best Thing On The Internet!

In one of the moments we’ve been waiting for, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle finally met our Queen, Beyonce Knowles-Carter. And yes, it was glorious!
See, at the European premiere of “The Lion King” on Sunday night, Meghan, dressed in a classic black A-line dress, sees the singer, rocking off-the-shoulder yellow gown with the highest slit, embraced like old friends.
According to Rebecca English, a reporter for The Daily Mail, the conversation was loving, with Jay-Z reminding the Prince Harry and Meghan to find time for themselves.
Beyonce: The baby, so beautiful. We love you guys.
Prince Harry: And how are the twins?
B: They are not here. They don’t come on every trip. We left them at home. They would loved to have been here
JZ: The best advice I can give you, always find time for yourself
Take a look:
As we know, Bey is the voice of Nala in the remake of the iconic film that hit theaters last week, while Meghan attended the event with husband Prince Harry. This was the new mother’s first red-carpet event since giving birth to their son Archie, Elle.com pointed out.
This meeting between the women is extra special given the tribute Beyonce and Jay-Z gave her during the BRIT Awards earlier this year.
Remember, in a pre-recorded video that aired during the ceremony in February, Bey and her hubby accepted the trophy for Best International Artist (Group) for their album Everything Is Love standing in front of a portrait of the Duchess of Sussex.
Just like they did in front of the Mona Lisa in their 2018 “Apeshit” video.
We just love when Black women stan one another!
See more pics of “The Lion King” London premiere below:
