The Queen is back—and doing it for the culture.

On Monday, Netflix dropped the trailer for Beyoncé’s upcoming documentary Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé...And baby…it looks amazing!

Using the voice of Dr. Maya Angelou, the trailer revisits Bey’s HBCU-inspired 2018 Coachella show, properly dubbed “Beychella,” giving us a glimpse of the making of that iconic performance.

“I want to be representative of my race — the human race. I have a chance to show how kind we can be, how intelligent and generous we can be. I have a chance to teach, to love and to laugh. I know that when I finish doing what I’m sent here to do I will be called home and I will go home without any fear, trepidations, wondering what’s going to happen,” Angelou says.

Of course, nearly halfway through the trailer, Blue Ivy steals the show, whipping her braids back and forth leading her mama’s dance rehearsal.

That, and if you blink, you might miss a tiny clip of Rumi and Sir Carter looking like Bey and Jay-Z’s twins.

Homecoming will be released on April 17.

And of course, Black Twitter lost its collection mind and got all the way into formation to hype up this new film. Here’s what they had to say.

Beyoncé’s Netflix Documentary ‘Homecoming’ Revisits Beychella, Black Twitter Gets In Formation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com