Take 93.9 WKYS with you WHEREVER YOU GO! Download our MOBILE APP in the app store or listen live!

Struggle rapper Bhad Bhabie clearly does not know when to shut up. Following the backlash of a video, she posted looking COMPLETELY different. When we say completely, it was very obvious the “catch me outside” girl was black-fishing and trying to appropriate black culture for her own reasons (a.k.a clout).

Bhabie has finally spoken up to defend herself and let’s just say it actually did the opposite. The explanation was more so a bashing session where she threw shade at Lil Kim for getting a nose job to look “white” and also said, “who wants to be black”? Well, Ms.Catch me outside girl this statement will not age well.

Related: Blackfishing: Struggle Rapper Bhad Bhabie Pops Up With Brown Skin, Twitter Drags Her To Ritzville

Related: So…Diddy Liked Draya’s Twerking But Not Lizzo’s? Interesting…

Bhad Bhabie Crossed The Line, “Who Wants To Be Black” was originally published on rnbphilly.com