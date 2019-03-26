Bhad ‘Black’ Bhabie? All The Times Danielle Bregoli (Thought She) Looked Like A Black Girl

We now live in a time when it’s ok to use Black people slang, rock their hairstyles and copy their fashion trends — but it’s not okay to be Black. It’s extremely evident in the media today, with celebrities like the Kardashians cash croppin’ on cornrows and full voluptuous bodies that Black women are often shamed for.

“I really wish The Blacks would stop supporting the Kardashians, Iggy Azalea, and YesJulz. These white women constantly step over Black women while simultaneously “acting” like Black women and get praise for being mediocre.”- @ HeyImIvanna

“The Kardashians literally stole black women culture and style and sold it back to em. So who’s at fault.”- @DniroWorld

But the K-klan isn’t the only group of White Women cashing in on Black culture. They’ve managed to birth an entire generation of young caucasian women who idealize the concept of Black women without giving credit where it’s due. Let’s not forget Rachel Dolezal.

The 41-year old “civil rights activist” became famous after claiming that she identifies as a Black Woman while being of European ancestry and having no known African ancestry.

“Dolezal was president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter in Spokane, Washington from 2014 until June 2015, when she resigned in the midst of controversy over her racial identity. She received further public scrutiny when her white parents publicly stated that Dolezal was passing as black.”– Wikipedia

Rachel’s fifteen minutes of fame garnered her a book deal, a Netflix special and even forged the term “transracial” into American lingo. All of that “success” just for pretending to be Black.

“I’ma wait until a dark skinned Black woman can identify as white & receive ALL the systemic privileges that come with whiteness…only then can “transracial” be an actual thing.” – @QueeringPsych

The Hip Hop game introduces a whole other realm of appropriation. Black culture IS pop culture these days, and White artists from every genre are now hip to it. Rappers like Eminem and Iggy Azalea have often been accused of appropriating Black culture, however, Em usually gets a pass.

“Eminem is only excluded from the cultural appropriation argument because he actually aspired to be a rapper from a very young age and doesn’t act like a black caricature. He’s not a white girl who switched lanes because they saw profit in.”- @FakeHeaux

One of the newest, young rappers to be called out for cashing out on Black culture is 16-year old Danielle Bregoli.

The “Cash Me Ousside” girl, who first came to fame by cursing out her mom on Dr. Phil, is now a millionaire with hit records and chart topping records. How Sway?

“I’ll never fucking get over the fact that Danielle Bregoli became a millionaire over disrespecting her mother on tv whilst black girls are called ghetto hoodrats for simply raising our voices just a tiny bit like wow this shit TRULY baffles me.”- @benplattypus

Although Bregoli, whose rap name is Bhad Bhabie, denies “acting Black”, the way she talks, moves, and even dresses says quite the contrary. Hit the flip for all the times Bhad Bhabie (thought she) looked like Black Girl.

