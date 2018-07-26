“It’s mine, I spend it. Word to 2 Chainz.
Big Ass Chainz: 16 Flashy Pics Of The Most Ignant Celebrity Jewelry was originally published on globalgrind.com
Big Ass Chainz: 16 Flashy Pics Of The Most Ignant Celebrity Jewelry
16 photos Launch gallery
1. 21 Savage got his whole face made into a chain
1 of 16
2. Peep Offset’s “Drip” Chain
2 of 16
3. Forget the “Lil Boat” moniker. Yachty got him a Big Boat chain
3 of 16
4. Word is, this is Cardi B’s bloody chain
4 of 16
5. Remember Soulja Boy’s Black diamond Lambo pendant?
5 of 16
6. Or what about his Super Mario pendant?
6 of 16
7. Leave it to Lil Boosie to turn himself into a diamond sculpted chain
7 of 16
8. Lil Uzi’s “Marilyn Manson” pendant is one for the books
8 of 16
9. Travis Scott’s chain is on some next level ish.
9 of 16
10. Tyler The Creator’s colorful links are so him!
10 of 16
11. More life, more jewels for Drake
11 of 16
12. Everything T-Pain does is BIG. Including his chains
12 of 16
13. Not sure why Cee-Lo has a Love & Hip Hop ring but…
13 of 16
14. Young Thug “Slime” chain is crazy icy!
14 of 16
15. Old Gucci might be the king of ignant jewelry.
15 of 16
16. Rick Ross’ chain of his famous face goes down in jewelry history
16 of 16